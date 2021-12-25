Ready or Not is left without an editor after hinting at a mission in a school for the shooter with SWAT

Team17 and Void Interactive part ways in mutual agreement without further details being offered.

Released by surprise last Saturday on Steam, Ready or Not has managed to carve out a niche among the disputed action-shooter community on PC by proposing to players to solve hostile and conflictive situations as part of a SWAT team. One of those missions, in the future, aimed to be a level set in a school center. Now, it is disclosed that Team17 abandons the FPS edition.

VOID Interactive and Team17 have reached this point of mutual agreement, without providing more information about the breakup despite the insistence of followers and the press. “We can’t say much more, but we are sure this is the best move“The developers of the cooperative shooter say on Twitter.” We have no further comment on this matter, “add Worms’ parents in statements to Kotaku. Both companies, yes, have wished each other luck in their projects.

However, the breakout comes a few days after be glimpsed the landing of a video game mission that would have a school as the protagonist, although for now it is only a possibility that was left open to the question of a user on Reddit. The issue soon generated controversy, especially in the United States where sadly they have suffered several shootings in educational centers, the last a few weeks ago.

Whether or not that campaign mission exists, Ready or Not has had a fairly successful launch on Steam with peaks close to 15,000 simultaneous players.

Ready or Not se presenta como an intense tactical shooter game in which a realistic world is shown where SWAT units are requested to solve hostile and conflictive situations, and it is currently in early access, where you expect to stay for at least one year.

