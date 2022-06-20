Ready or Not returns to Steam and the reason for the temporary withdrawal of the shooter in the store is clarified

The multiplayer FPS has been out of the store for several days, but the reason is unrelated to any added violent content.

A few days ago, the removal of Ready or Not from Steam was widely discussed, a few days after adding a new level where a nightclub had to be cleared of enemies after a massacre. Now, this intense multiplayer shooter is back on the market for Valve and, according to those responsible, the reason for its temporary block in the store has little to do with any violent content.

Through a statement on Twitter, Void Interactive explains that they received a trademark infringement claim in its most recent update. Once the problem was located, the New Zealand team went ahead and removed the material in question, both from the video game and from promotional images. “We take intellectual property concerns very seriously.”

In this way, it is confirmed that the withdrawal from Steam was due to its latest update, but not for the reasons mentioned about a possible lack of sensitivity of those responsible for launching on June 12, in the anniversary of the Orlando Pulse nightclub massacre where 49 people died, a map where the players, precisely, had to act against the criminals of a nightclub.

In December of last year, the end of the relationship between Team17 and VOID Interactive was reported shortly after a mission was hinted at a school for the SWAT shooter. The video game is in early access and was a success in its first days on sale. It currently has peaks close to 4,000 users on Steam, waiting for new content or the release of version 1.0.

