Ronald Reagan has been heralded for decades as one of modern American history’s most influential and polarizing presidents. Reagan’s life has captivated the public imagination, from his early days as a Hollywood actor to his two-term presidency that helped end the Cold War. Now, a new epic biopic aims to tell the whole story of this towering figure. “Reagan” is an upcoming American biographical historical drama that offers a comprehensive look at the life and legacy of the 40th president, the thePresidenttates.

Directed by Sean McNamara and written by Howard Klausner and Jonas McCord, the film is based on Paul Kengor’s 2006 book The Crusader: Ronald Reagan and the Fall of Communism. With a talented cast led by Dennis Quaid as Reagan, “Reagan” looks to shed new light on one of the most consequential presidencies of the 20th century. Let’s dive into all the details we know as the film’s release date approaches.

Reagan Release Date:

After years of development and production delays, “Reagan” will finally hit theaters on August 30, 2024. The film was initially slated for a 2021 release, but the COVID-19 pandemic and other setbacks pushed the date back. Now, with the support of new distributor ShowBiz Direct, audiences will experience the Reagan saga on the big screen later this summer.

This release date puts “Reagan” in prime position to capitalize on the renewed public interest in the Reagan era, spurred in part by the political rise of former President Donald Trump, who has often drawn comparisons to the 40th president. The film can potentially build momentum heading into the holiday and awards seasons by opening in late August. It will be the first full-length biopic focused solely on Reagan’s life, making its theatrical debut an eagerly anticipated event for history buffs and casual moviegoers.

Reagan Storyline:

At the heart of “Reagan” is the remarkable life story of the man himself. The film follows Ronald Reagan from his humble beginnings in the small town of Dixon, Illinois, to his rise to fame as a Hollywood actor and, ultimately, his ascension to the presidency. However, the narrative is told through an intriguing framing device – the perspective of a former KGB agent named Viktor Petrovich, played by veteran actor Jon Voight.

According to the filmmakers, Petrovich is a confidante and observer, providing a unique window into Reagan’s life and the geopolitical forces that shaped his trajectory. By incorporating this Soviet viewpoint, “Reagan” aims to explore the pPresident’scompPresident’snship with the Cold War adversaries he ultimately helped defeat. The film will delve into Reagan’s early anti-communist leanings, his evolution from liberal to conservative, and his determination to confront the Soviet threat head-on.

At the same time, “Reagan” promises to offer an intimate portrayal of the man behind the politics. Dennis Quaid’s performance captures Reagan’s charisma, unwavering optimism, and struggles, including his battle with Alzheimer’s disease later in life. The film will also highlight the enduring love story between Reagan and his wife, Nancy, played by Penelope Ann Miller.

Reagan List of Cast Members:

“Reagan” boasts an impressive ensemble cast that brings the key figures in the pPresident’slifePresident’seen:

Dennis Quaid as Ronald Reagan Penelope Ann Miller as Nancy Reagan Jon Voight as Viktor Petrovich (the KGB agent) Mena Suvari as Jane Wyman (Reagan’s first wife) Lesley-Anne Down as Margaret Thatcher Robert Davi as Leonid Brezhnev C. Thomas Howell as Caspar Weinberger



Nick Searcy as James Baker

Xander Berkeley as George Shultz

Dan Lauria as Tip O’Neill

Kevin Dillon as Jack L. Warner

Trevor Donovan as John Barletta

Aleksander Krupa as Mikhail Gorbachev

Hideo Kimura as Yasuhiro Nakasone

This diverse cast captures the significant players in Reagan’s life and the global scope of his presidency, with actors portraying international leaders like Thatcher and Gorbachev. The filmmakers have spared no effort in assembling a top-notch ensemble to bring this epic story to life.

Reagan Creators Team:

Behind the scenes, “Reagan” boasts an experienced and acclaimed creative team. The film is directed by Sean McNamara, whose previous credits include the sports drama “Soul Surfer” and the historical biopic “Resurrection.” McNamara’s hands-on experience with biopics and his passion for Reagan’s legacy makes him well-suited to helm this project.

Howard Klausner and Jonas McCord, who have extensive experience in the genre, wrote the screenplay. Klausner is known for his work on the Ronald Reagan-themed TV movie “The Day Reagan Was Shot,” while McCord has written biopics on figures like Martin Luther King Jr. and J. Edgar Hoover.

The film’s producer, Mark Joseph, has been working to bring Reagan’s story to the screen for over a decade. Joseph, who has produced films like “Max Rose” and “The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe,” has faced numerous challenges in getting “Reagan” off the ground, including securing the necessary financing. His perseverance and commitment to the project shines through in the final product.

Where to Watch Reagan?

“Reagan” will have its initial theatrical release in the United States on August 30, 2024, distributed by ShowBiz Direct. This means that for the first time, audiences will be able to experience the film on the big screen, immersing themselves in the grandeur and drama of Reagan’s life.

After its theatrical run, the film will likely be available for streaming on various platforms, though the specific details have not yet been announced. Given the film’s high-profile nature and the continued public interest in Reagan’s legacy, it’s reasonable to expect that “Reagan” will find its way to primary streaming services in the months following its theatrical debut.

Reagan Trailer Release Date:

The first official trailer for “Reagan” was released on May 24, 2024, giving audiences a tantalizing glimpse of what’s to come. The trailer showcases Dennis Quaid’s commanding performance as the 40th president and the film’s sweeping historical scope and intimate character moments.

Just three months before the film’s theatrical debut, the trailer’s release date is a strategic move to generate maximum buzz and anticipation among moviegoers. It allows the trailer to benefit from the summer blockbuster season and the potential for increased media attention, building momentum for the film’s arrival in late August.

Reagan’s Final Words:

“Reagan” represents a long-awaited and highly anticipated exploration of one of American history’s most influential and polarizing figures. By framing the story through the unique perspective of a former KGB agent, the film promises to offer a fresh and insightful take on Reagan’s life, from his humble origins to his triumphant presidency.

With a talented cast, an experienced creative team, and a release date strategically timed to capitalize on public interest, “Reagan” has all the makings of a cinematic event. Whether you’re a devoted Reagan supporter or a critic of his policies, this film will surely provoke thought, discussion, and a deeper understanding of the man who left an indelible mark on the United States and the world.

As the August 30, 2024 release date approaches, fans of historical dramas and political biopics would do well to mark their calendars. “Reagan” is a must-see event that will undoubtedly spark new conversations and debates about the legacy of America’s 40th president.