Real Betis confirmed that Diego Lainez has COVID-19

Real Betis confirmed the positive case for COVID-19 of Mexican soccer player Diego Lainez. After yesterday the player shared the news on his Instagram stories and deleted it a few minutes later, the result was confirmed by the club in a statement.

The club reported that the delay of the news It was due to the fact that the test carried out on Thursday yielded an inconclusive result, so on Friday, January 29, the Mexican soccer player was subjected to new tests that confirmed positive for COVID-19.

Both the Mexican soccer player and the club have reported that he is in good health, isolated at home and following the protocol established by the health authorities, La Liga and the club itself.

“Hello friends, I want to inform you by this means that I have tested positive for coronavirus. I am well, isolated and at home, with mild symptoms. Sad for the moment he arrives and for not being able to be with the team. But I’ll come back stronger and more eager. Thank you for your messages, I hug everyone ”, he shared on his social networks.

The message was published on Thursday, January 28, in the stories of his Instagram account, which was later deleted. Neither the club nor the player spoke until today when the result was confirmed.

The footballer had been a starter in some consecutive matches, both in the Copa del Rey tournament and in the Santander League. The Mexican had his first opportunity of the year in the Andalusian classic, when he faced Sevilla, which ended with a one-goal draw.

Lainez played his last game as a starter in the round of 16 of the Copa del Reand, when the Betis faced Real Sociedad at the Benito Villamarín Stadium and achieved qualification for the quarterfinals of the tournament where they will face Athletic Club next February 4th.

Diego Lainez is currently experiencing a very different moment from when he just arrived in Spain in 2019, with the help of the Chilean director, Manuel Pellegrini, with whom he has gradually added matches as a starter in different competitions.

On January 20, the academy of America turned two years in Europe, where he did not have a good start, since only in his first six months with Betis he barely added 492 minutes and a goal.

Recently Diego’s older brother, Mauro Lainez, He was also positive for COVID-19 at the end of the Guard1anes 2020 tournament, when he arrived at Club América.

For positive cases, The Azulcremas had significant casualties and for this reason they could not travel to the United States for the Concachampions tournament.

Prior to the Guard1anes 2021 tournament, Mauro was negative in his COVID-19 test and managed to debut with América, where he also scored his first goal and that of the victory against Atlético de San Luis.

“Facing San Luis was playing at the Azteca Stadium and with América, they gave me those nerves that one feels in their first game and that are normal, because one lives football to the fullest. And seeing that you are there and that you have to score a goal with the biggest club in Mexico makes it even more beautiful, ”the player shared.

