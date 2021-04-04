Real Charmer: 7 Reasons To Look Forward To Park Hyung Sik’s Return On Screen

A few years looks as if a perpetually wait when our favourite Korean stars are serving their obligatory navy service, however the whole lot turns into a lot sweeter when they’re formally discharged. These questions are sometimes requested: Will they give the impression of being fairly completely different? Will they arrive again stronger than ever? Which venture are they going to decide on first?

Park Hyung Sik is again once more to appeal viewers on display screen after having been formally discharged in the beginning of 2021. We couldn’t consider a greater begin to the yr, and with current information of his first venture in dialogue, we’re providing you with extra causes to have fun his return!

Your day might be brighter along with his infectious smile

It’s no secret that Park Hyung Sik has a phenomenal, gleaming smile that’s certain to make everybody’s hearts skip a beat. He has been generally known as one of many “temper makers” of ZE:A along with his equally vivid persona. Now that he’s again, he’ll be capable of unfold positivity and produce pleasure to everybody lucky sufficient to come across him!

Have enjoyable watching his duality

Whereas he typically appears like a cute and happy-go-lucky particular person, he additionally has a darkish, brooding, and charismatic aspect. Followers typically discover it laborious to decide on which persona they like extra, however fortunately we’ll get to see the perfect of each quickly!

All his Ok-drama characters are memorable

Park Hyung Sik began out in dramas enjoying mischievous, humorous roles that you could’t assist however root for, and these lovable characters made a giant impression. However all through the years, he has grown into an actor who can carry completely different roles and tales that showcase his versatility.

He made us fall head-over-heels along with his bossy but cute character in “Robust Lady Do Bong Quickly.”

And he captured our hearts with his “Heirs” and “Excessive Society” chaebol characters, who could seem carefree and privileged on the surface however maintain a sturdy character growth.

He additionally made us suppose and dig deeper along with his sensible, witty character within the regulation drama “Fits.” He’s performed a number of different roles which are definitely worth the point out, however no matter position he pursues, he’ll certainly seize viewers’ attentions and make it an unforgettable one.

He appears superb in historic dramas

In the event you loved his position in “Hwarang,” you would possibly be capable of watch him once more in a comeback via the upcoming tvN sageuk tentatively referred to as “The Golden Hairpin.” In response to an official assertion from his company, “The Golden Hairpin” revolves round a genius who wakes up at some point to have her household be accused of homicide and a prince affected by a mysterious curse. It looks as if the upcoming drama could have a mixture of the whole lot that makes a drama addicting: romance, fantasy, and homicide thriller. And another excuse to observe? We simply would possibly get to see him put on lovely Korean conventional clothes once more!

His squad of good-looking actor associates might be full!

Followers might be delighted to know that Park Hyung Sik’s shut associates, BTS’s V, Park Search engine marketing Joon, Choi Woo Shik, and Peakboy might be reunited as an overload of heartthrob visuals once more. We’re additionally blissful to see him have good, actual life associates who will also be a assist group from his business!

He has a candy singing voice

It’s no shock that Park Hyung Sik is actually multi-talented, particularly when he reveals his roots as a singer. Hopefully we’ll get to listen to him sing once more for his new drama!

We’ll be capable of take pleasure in new selection present appearances

There’s by no means a scarcity of snickers and lovable moments when Park Hyung Sik is a visitor or a mainstay in selection reveals. We certainly hope that he’ll lend his dedication to a given process and ideal comedic timing as soon as once more in sport/actuality reveals and interviews!

Hey Soompiers! What are you most wanting ahead to when Park Hyung Sik returns to the highlight? Tell us within the feedback under!

DianneP_Kim is an English journal and on-line editor primarily based in South Korea. She is the writer of a Ok-pop model e-book printed by Skyhorse Publications, New York, and has lately launched her second e-book about BTS. Test it out on Amazon, observe her on Instagram @dianne_panda, and subscribe to her YouTube channel at iwonderkorea!