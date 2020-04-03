Real Housewives Of New York Fans Are Already Over Bethenny After Meeting Leah

Usually, newcomers do not attempt to make waves and inject themselves into the drama instantly. That wasn’t the case with Leah McSweeney, who did not let the truth that she was new to The Real Housewives Of New York get in the best way of talking out in assist of Tinsley Mortimer when she and Dorinda Medley have been in a spat. Granted, it wasn’t way more than calling Dorinda “loopy” and attempting to take some warmth off Tinsley, nevertheless it’s greater than others tried to do!