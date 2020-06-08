Real Housewives Stars Lit Up Celebrity Family Feud’s Steve Harvey With Ridiculous Answers

Depart a Remark
Anytime you get the solid from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills collectively, you understand issues are going to get wild, particularly when Bravo’s Andy Cohen can be concerned. Such was the case on Sunday evening’s episode of ABC’s Celebrity Family Feud, which featured RHOBH‘s previously feuding solid members akin to Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais and Teddi Mellencamp. As you possibly can most likely think about, a few of the women offered solutions that not solely did not match up with what the survey mentioned, however they threw host Steve Harvey for a complete loop.
Certainly, it seems as if the Celebrity Family Feud writers and producers have been making an attempt to arrange a house run from the very starting, with an early survey query referencing Steve Harvey’s iconic facial hair. Dorit Kemsley ought to have identified higher than to supply this wild reply:
STEVE: Title one thing you’d love to do to Steve Harvey’s mustache.
DORIT: Blow on it.
STEVE: Sure! [Pumps fist.] It is a grown people reply now!
Subsequent to her, Dorit Kemsley’s teammates have been smacking their foreheads and laughing in response to her “Blow on it” reply, whereas Steve Harvey was oh so tickled to listen to that response. Sadly for the Real Housewives squad, Kemsley’s reply wasn’t one which matched up with any of the solutions given by the 100 individuals surveyed for the present. I imply, she’s most likely not the solely particular person on the market who would take into consideration blowing on Harvey’s mustache, however the examples are doubtless few and much between.
I’m wondering if that might assist Steve Harvey out when he is within the midst of trimming his mustache. Having somebody close by to blow on it will presumably preserve most stray hair bits from falling down onto his shirt. I am undecided Dorit Kemsley had such a sensible purpose in thoughts with that reply, however nonetheless. Not less than her response matched up with the sexually charged solutions that Family Feud‘s writers usually prefer to shoot for.
Talking of, Andy Cohen had his personal pretty risqué reply to that query that really obtained bleeped by the community censors. He got here clear about what he’d mentioned on Twitter after it aired, however hadn’t even realized his reply was deemed too specific.
In a later spherical, Lisa Rinna took issues to a barely extra surreal place together with her reply to a survey query. Try the change beneath.
STEVE: A spouse’s want is likely to be that simply as her husband says he’s leaving her, he’s hit by what?
LISA: A loaf of bread!
Maybe Lisa Rinna was picturing herself holding a stereotypical sack of groceries from a film or TV present, which just about all the time embrace a big baguette sticking from the highest of the bag. In any other case, I am unable to fairly think about a situation wherein anybody would seize a traditional bagged loaf of white bread with the intention to smack a husband who declared he was leaving. In spite of everything, bread is totally too comfortable for such a vengeful act.
As a significant a part of ABC’s summer time sport present lineup, Celebrity Family Feud airs each Sunday evening on ABC at 8:00 p.m. ET, with many extra battles coming in future weeks. Head to our Summer season 2020 TV schedule to see the whole lot else hitting the small display screen quickly.
