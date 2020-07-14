Real-life story that inspired Netflix drama Stateless and where Cornelia Rau is now

Firstly of every episode of Netflix drama Stateless, you’ll see the phrases “inspired by true occasions” flash up on display.

This six-part Australian TV present is set inside an immigration detention centre, where a number of tales converge; an Afghani father and his household fleeing the Taliban, an area man taking a job as a safety guard to assist his household, and – on the centre of the story – a white Australian girl who has ended up in detention after a listing of errors. Right here’s what it’s essential know.

Is Stateless based mostly on a real story?

Sure! The central conceit – that a mentally-ill Australian-German girl is unlawfully positioned in a detention centre by Australia’s Immigration Division – is based mostly on an actual incident that occurred 15 years in the past.

The case involved a girl known as Cornelia Rau, a German-born citizen and Australian everlasting resident. She had grown up in Sydney, and she might swap between English and primary German, and between an Australian and German accent.

Cornelia Rau disappeared from hospital in March 2004. After she refused to disclose her true id to police and immigration officers, she was put in an precise jail for six months, and then transferred to Baxter Detention Centre as a suspected unlawful immigrant for an additional 4 months till she was lastly found.

Her sister Chris Rau, who is a journalist, wrote in February: “The upcoming launch of the TV sequence Stateless has been difficult for our household… We really feel this nervousness regardless of each effort by a beautiful crew of writers, actors, cinematographers and musicians. Cornelia herself and many individuals concerned in her plight have been totally included and consulted.”

Just like the protagonist Sofie (Yvonne Strahovski) in Stateless, Cornelia did work as a flight attendant – in actual life she was employed by the airline Qantas.

And in 1998 she started attending a cult (or self-proclaimed self-help organisation) known as Kenja Communications, based by husband-and-wife crew Ken Dyers and Jan Hamilton. (This is recreated as “GOPA” in Stateless, with Cate Blanchett and Dominic West because the creepy charismatic leaders).

She took half in ballet, choir and drama – however she was expelled from Kenja after six months; as Jan Hamilton defined, “We’re not an organisation set as much as assist somebody like Cornelia. We’re for people who find themselves looking for to reinforce their skills.” She was requested to depart after an incident at a bunch occasion in Melbourne where she apparently “walked off throughout the present”.

Over the subsequent six years, Cornelia was hospitalised a number of occasions, with diagnoses starting from bipolar dysfunction to schizophrenia. She had incidents of unstable behaviour and generally disappeared for brief durations of time, however she often re-established contact along with her household (particularly her sister).

When the hospital and Cornelia’s household began the method to get a “neighborhood remedy order” that would compel her to take her much-detested remedy, Cornelia discharged herself from hospital and went hitchhiking. However on her journey, locals turned involved about her security and known as the Queensland Police.

Cornelia recognized herself as “Anna” (utilizing various German surnames) and claimed to be a vacationer from Munich. Her story didn’t maintain up, and she modified it a number of occasions. Regardless of her clear confusion, the police contacted DIMIA (the Division of Immigration and Multicultural and Indigenous Affairs) and detained her as a “suspected illegal non-citizen”.

Below this assumption, she was despatched to the Brisbane Girls’s Correctional Centre (a jail) and detained alongside convicted criminals. Along with her psychological well being deteriorating, she nonetheless refused to inform authorities her actual identify and id. A number of flags have been raised about her psychological well being and the unusual info of her case, however they have been largely ignored.

In the end she was transferred to a facility for “illegal non-citizens” (UNCs) known as Baxter Detention Centre, in outback South Australia. Right here, alternatives have been additionally missed. For instance: German Consulate employees couldn’t determine her, however identified that her German language abilities have been “child-like” and she in all probability was really Australian with a German background. And although the police contacted the Immigration Division after Cornelia’s household reported her as a lacking particular person, they didn’t make the connection. A visiting nun additionally formally raised issues, however they went nowhere.

Her sister Chris Rau writes: “Cornelia ended up in detention attributable to a psychological sickness. She has no recollection of her six months within the Brisbane jail and her 4 months in Baxter, close to Port Augusta, a lot of that time (greater than 5 weeks) spent in solitary confinement.”

Lastly, in January 2005, newspaper The Age ran a story in regards to the case of this “thriller girl” within the detention centre. Within the piece, Pamela Curr of Melbourne’s Asylum Seeker Useful resource Centre defined: “They [the other detainees] consider that she is mentally unwell. Her unpredictable and weird behaviour, lack of communication, and misery proceed to fret them. She reveals psychotic signs, screaming and speaking to herself at occasions, and screams in terror usually for lengthy durations particularly when locked within the cell.”

Buddies of the Rau household noticed the article and suspected it could be Cornelia. Over the subsequent 5 days, Cornelia was formally recognized and then transported again to hospital where she was dedicated to a psychological well being facility.

What occurred subsequent to Cornelia Rau?

Cornelia Rau’s ordeal turned an enormous story in Australia. Her plight additionally drew consideration to the failures of Australia’s immigration detention system – and the very fact that she was a white girl solely made this much more newsworthy and surprising to many.

Certainly one of her legal professionals, George Newhouse, has described her because the “malicious program which uncovered the cruelty and inhumanity of the immigration detention system”.

In response to this incident, The Palmer Inquiry was launched. This recognized a sequence of missed alternatives to assist Cornelia Rau and appropriately determine her as an Australian resident in want of psychological well being remedy. Former Federal Police commissioner Mick Palmer discovered critical and deep-seated issues within the Immigration Division, and in the way it dealt with folks in detention. However little or no has modified over the past 15 years.

In 2008, the federal authorities agreed to pay Cornelia Rau $2.6 million in compensation. She sadly continued to expertise psychological well being issues after her launch, however was allowed by her official “guardians” to journey internationally – journeys which ended with hospitalisation in Hamburg, Germany in 2008 and arrest in Tafila, Jordan in 2009 so that she could possibly be positioned underneath medical care.

Since then she has primarily flown underneath the radar. Cornelia lives in New South Wales, and enjoys swimming and sports activities. Her former lawyer Claire O’Connor stated: “She’s definitely in a greater place than when she bought out of detention.”

Is Barton Detention Centre an actual place?

No – however it’s based mostly on actual detention centres in Australia.

In actual life, Cornelia Rau was detained at Baxter (not Barton). It was run by a non-public operator known as GSL Australia (not Korvo Safety Group). Australia has a coverage of “obligatory detention” of asylum seekers, and these centres are where many find yourself whereas they wait to listen to their destiny – a course of which might take years.

To provide it its full identify, “Baxter Immigration Reception and Processing Centre” was opened in 2002 and finally closed in 2007 because the constructing of one other, bigger detention centre made it out of date. At its peak, Baxter had housed a number of hundred asylum seekers and immigrants.

Throughout its 5 years of operation, Baxter was not with out its controversies. On two Easter Weekends, protesters descended on the centre to protest in opposition to the federal government’s remedy of asylum seekers. In 2004 (a number of months after Cornelia was eliminated), there have been protests from the detainees themselves – together with a number of arson incidents – and in 2005 there was a riot.

Stateless will stream on Netflix from Wednesday, eighth July – take a look at our lists of the finest TV exhibits on Netflix and the finest motion pictures on Netflix, or see what else is on with our TV Information