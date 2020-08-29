Real Love Story: Married for a runaway, have been together for 79 years, know the story of the oldest 215-year-old husband and wife

Real Love Story: Love is just love, but true love always meets every criterion. Such is the story of a Ecuadorian couple who had run away against the wishes of their family members and both are still together after 79 years of marriage. Julio Mora and his wife Waldra Meena Quinteros, who love each other immensely, are identified as the oldest married couple in the world today and the combined age of the two is around 215 years.

While Mora is 110 years old, his wife is 104 years old. Both seem attractive at this stage of age and their health is also better. However, their relatives say that the couple is a little disappointed because they are away from their large family due to the epidemic.

According to the Guinness World Record, both are the oldest married couple and at this time no other couple is so old. The combined age of the two is just under 215 years.

Mora was born on March 10, 1910, while Quinteros was born on October 16, 1915, and the two were tied together on February 7, 1941, in the first Spanish church here. Both are retired teachers and live in Quito, the Ecuadorian capital where they received a certificate from Guinness in mid-August.

His daughter Cecilia says that both are attractive and active, although now they are not as agile as they were before. But for the last one month, they are a little different and disillusioned because they are away from a family full of grandchildren. They have four children alive. He has 11 grandchildren grandchildren. They have 21 great-grandchildren and the couple also have a child in the fifth generation.

Cecilia says that none of us have had them since March, my parents want to stay with the family. She told that her father likes to watch TV and drink milk and her mother likes sweets and every morning she reads newspapers.

The couple previously listed as the oldest married couple were Charlotte Henderson and John Henderson, Austin, Texas, with a combined age of 212 years and 52 days.