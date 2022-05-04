Real Madrid and Manchester City define the other Champions League finalist at the Bernabéu: time, TV and formations

Real Madrid and Manchester City define the second finalist of the Champions League.

Just four days after his consecration as champion of La Liga, the Real Madrid dreams of another magical night in the Santiago Bernabeu to achieve a comeback against Manchester City that allows him to qualify for the final of the Champions League. After the victory of the cast directed by Pep Guardiola in the first leg (4-3), those of Carlo Ancelotti They aim to hit the table to be Liverpool’s rival on May 28 in Paris.

The white club achieved an auspicious result a week ago in the Etihad Stadium losing only by one goal difference in a match in which the Citizens He had countless occasions to increase his account but without success. Now City faces a Real Madrid that arrives animated after the win 4-0 al Espanyol which gave them a new title.

After the domestic consecration, the You meringues now they point all their cannons at overcoming the leader of the Premier League, keeping in mind that they have reached this European instance with comebacks against Paris Saint Germain and Chelsea in the round of 16 and quarterfinals, respectively.

One of its main arguments is the great performance of Karim Benzema. His brace in the first leg made him the top scorer in this edition of the Champions League con 14 so manyone more than the Polish Robert Lewandowski. The French striker is now only three goals away from the record for goals in the same edition that belongs to Cristiano Ronaldo (17) and one of the 85 goals from Lewandowski as the third top scorer in the tournament.

The captain of the Madrid cast is always well accompanied in the attack by Vinicius Junior, author of a goal in the first leg and a real headache for any defense due to his speed. The only loss already announced by Carlo Ancelotti Its the David Alabawho will not be able to play due to a relapse of a muscular injury in the Etihad.

For his part, the Manchester City He is not going to speculate on the advantage obtained in the first match and will be planted with all his weapons in Madrid to try to overcome the tie with his best weapons. ”If we play like last week we have the potential to be one of the best teams in the world, but we will have to prove it tomorrow”warned Kevin de Bruyne at the press conference on Tuesday.

The English team is still fighting for the trophy of the Premier League with a small point advantage over the Liverpoolwho eliminated Villarreal on Tuesday and is waiting expectantly to find out who his rival will be in the final of the Champions League. In case of classifying, the City will play its second final of Champions in a row – they lost to Chelsea in the last edition – and will try to get the first Big-eared of your story.

Likely formations:

Real Madrid: Courtois – Carvajal, Militao, Nacho, Mendy – Modric, Casemiro, Kroos – Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius. DT: Carlo Ancelotti

Manchester City: Ederson – João Cancelo, Rúben Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko – De Bruyne, Rodri, Bernardo Silva – Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus, Foden. DT: Pep Guardiola

Referee: Daniele Orsato (ITA)

Estadio: Santiago Bernabeu

Hour: 20:00 CET / 19:00 GMT

16:00 Argentina and Uruguay

15:00 Chile, Paraguay, Bolivia and Venezuela

14:00 Peru, Colombia and Ecuador

13:00 Mexico City

TV: ESPN

