Real Madrid beat Athletic Bilbao and became champion of the Spanish Super Cup

The Real Madrid cried champion this Sunday at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, beating Athletic Bilbao in the grand final. The cast of the capital prevailed by the goals of Modric Y Benzema, while Thibaut Courtois he covered a penalty Raul Garcia. Eder Militao he was expelled.

The white team took possession of the ball against an opponent who opted to wait for them and seek to damage them with a counterattack. those of Carlo Ancelotti they then tried to start their attacks from the bottom, to force their adversaries to come out and open up, although this idea rarely worked for them. One of them was in the goal.

The key in Real Madrid’s 1-0 draw was the great individual play by Rodrygo, who moved at full speed to the far right of the attack, gathered marks and released the middle for the arrival of Luka Modric. The Croatian, almost on the edge of the area and with time to set up his shot, executed a perfect shot with an inward camber that stuck against a post and at 38 minutes put his team ahead.

At plugin startup, the white box met the 2 to 0 quickly. It was an excellent collective move in which the ball traveled from right to left and back to the right to take advantage of the rise of Lucas Vazquez. The side, like Rodrygo In the first goal, he touched the middle so that one of his teammates defined almost from the same position. this time it was Karim Benzema the one who appeared to surprise, but his shot hit Yeray Álvarez’s arm. After a review in WHERE, the referee correctly whistled for the penalty and the Frenchman, with a cross shot, made Unai Simon’s shot useless, widening the lead for his team.

Luka Modric opened the scoring in Saudi Arabia (Reuters)

The Real Madrid also had time to suffer because with five minutes to go the referee threw out Eder Militao for a hand in the area and charged a penalty for Athletic Bilbao. It was there that he appeared Courteous to dress up as a hero and with his right foot cover the shot to the center of the goal and halfway up Raul Garcia.

Marcelino’s men had qualified for the final after reversing Thursday’s score against Atletico Madrid for 2 a 1 and Carlo Ancelotti’s men did the same on Wednesday in extra time against Barcelona by 3 to 2.

STADIUM: King Fahd International Stadium.

