Real Madrid broke the market: they beat PSG and will pay up to 100 million for a young promise of the France team

Aurelién Tchouaméni, new reinforcement of Real Madrid (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)

After the battle to stay with Kylian Mbappé, Real Madrid and Paris Saint Germain again “faced” in the transfer market to keep one of the young promises of the France team. On this occasion, the Spanish triumphed and they kept the record of Aurelién Tchouaméni.

“Real Madrid CF and AS Monaco have agreed on the transfer of the player Aurélien Tchouaméni, who will be linked to the club for the next six seasons”, announced the White House through a brief statement. The Merengue paid the entity of the Principality 80 million euros (a sum that could rise up to 20 million more if various variables are met) for the services of the 22-year-old midfielder. He will sign a bond for 6 seasons.

The native of Rouen was quite active, playing 50 games for the Monegasques, in which he contributed five goals (Sporting Prague, Bordeaux, Lille – twice – and Amiens SC) and provided three assists. He also was booked 12 times and saw a red card. The Frenchman will be presented publicly and will appear before the press next Tuesday, from 12 (Spanish time).

Real Madrid will pay 80 million to Monaco for Aurelién Tchouaméni (Photo by DENIS CHARLET / AFP)

Tchouaméni arrives at Real Madrid to compete for a place with the Brazilian Casemiro and with the intention of deepening the search to rejuvenate Carlo Ancelotti’s spinal cord, whose figures are the experienced Toni Kross (32) and Luka Modric (36). The other youngsters are Uruguayan Federico Valverde (23) and Frenchman Eduardo Camavinga (19).

The other new face of the current champion of La Liga and the Champions League is the German Antonio Rudiger, who arrived on a free transfer after shining at Chelsea in England. According to the Spanish press he agreed to a contract of 7 million euros per season (plus three in bonuses).

In contrast, the White House He decided not to renew the link to three weighty players, such as the Spanish Isco, the Brazilian Marcelo (maximum winner in the history of the institution) and the Welshman Gareth Bale.

“He’s not a boy, he’s a man. And extraordinarily talented,” described his partner in Les Blues Paul Pogba. Despite his youth, Tchouaméni became an important piece for Didier Deschamps in France, where he played 9 games (he made his debut in September 2021) and scored a goal, in a friendly against the Ivory Coast.

