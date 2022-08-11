Real Madrid defeated Eintracht Frankfurt and was crowned champion of the European Super Cup

the distant Helsinki Olympic Stadiumof Finlandwas the stage that hosted the final of the European Super Cup. The Real Madridchampion of the Champions League, faced the Eintracht Frankfurtholder of the latest edition of the Europa League. And despite the favoritism for the Merengueto the Scandinavian destination they traveled 5 Germans for every Spaniard, which meant an environment with an accent German.

With great support from the public, those led by Oliver Glasner they had the clearest opportunity to open the scoring before the first quarter of an hour. It was through a swift intervention of Daichi Kamada which culminated in an extraordinary response from Thibaut Courtois. The Belgian’s save made the Spanish power react. And a few moments later, after a projection of Federico Valverde, Karim Benzema received from the Uruguayan and enabled viniciuswho at first left without possibilities to Kevin Trapp. However, when the Brazilian was preparing to celebrate his conquest, Whole appeared on the baseline and kept the score parity thanks to a great sacrifice maneuver.

Before the break both teams flirted with the goal again. The Eintracht Frankfurt tried with a shot Christopher Lenz who again demanded CourtoisMeanwhile he Merengue insisted on the aggressiveness of viniciuswho might have celebrated had it not been for the remarkable reaction of Trapp. In any case, the Iberian goal reached the 37 minutes. It was after an air shipment in which casemiro supply to David Alaba for the Austrian defender to score the 1 a 0 without any resistance. The work was 70% of the Brazilian and the remaining 30% of the central.

In the complement those of Carlo Ancelotti They were in charge of managing the times of the game with a clear possession in their favor. With Luka Modric As the highest reference in distribution, the Croatian took possession of the ball to give a clean start to the defensive sector and manage the attacking actions with deep assists that complicated the German last line. For this reason, Glasner sent to the field Mario idol y Randal Color to have greater hierarchy in his offense.

However, the lawsuit continued under the tutelage of the Real Madrid. In a perfect triangulation that had as protagonists Modric, Toni Kroos y casemiro, the Brazilian crashed the crossbar and the metallic sound represented a relief for the Germans. Undoubtedly, their only hopes to reach a tie were based on the minimum difference.

It all started to work out when Karim Benzema sealed the 2 a 0. With the inside face of him, the French liquidated the clash after an appearance of viniciuswho dismantled the rival defense and teamed up with the scorer so that he resolved with a class of technique and precision.

*Benzema’s goal that sealed the 2-0 draw for Real Madrid

With authority and without inconvenience, the Merengue added his title 98 of its history. The victory allowed him to acquire for fifth time the European Super Cup, since in the past he had already done it in front of the Manchester United (in 2017), the Sevilla (2014 and 2016) and the Feyenoord (2002). The biggest club on the planet added a new star. And this time his victim was the Eintracht Frankfurt.

FORMATIONS

TV: ESPN

ESTADIO: Helsinki Olympic

