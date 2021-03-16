Real Madrid exposed its hierarchy, eliminated Atalanta and advanced to the quarterfinals of the Champions League

Karim Benzema celebrates 1-0 in favor of Real Madrid. Photo: REUTERS / Juan Medina

After the victory achieved in Bergamo, the Real Madrid received the Atalanta in the stadium Alfredo Di Stéfano with the mission of closing his series of Round of 16 of the Champions League.

Beyond counting on the difference obtained at home, Zinedine Zidane opted for an offensive scheme composed of a line of three, five flyers and two forwards, while Gian Piero Gasperini he appeared in the Spanish capital with a single point to go in search of the feat.

The first risk action was generated by the Italian team. A center of Luis Muriel for the arrival of Robin Gosens set off the alarms in the White House. From the beginning Thibaut Courtois he had to intervene to avoid surprise.

The reaction of Merengue was based on the speed of Vinicius Juniorthough joy settled through Karim Benzema. The French gunner capitalized on the perfect assist from Luka Modric, who left the scorer alone after a bad start from Marco Sportiello. With the cry of galo the key started to resolve before the break.

In the plugin he entered Tobacco Zapata instead of Mario Pasalic to have more weight in the attack, but the one that stood out was Vinicius. The sprinter wing of Real Madrid was in charge of recovering, gestating walls with Ferland mendy and establish the concern in the visit. In the clearest, with time and space in his favor, the Brazilian wasted the occasion with a resolution that went to the side of the stick. As he did during his entire stay in Spain, the forward unbalanced with hierarchy, but defined as a footballer amateur.

His claim came after a violation of Rafael Toloi which ended in the prison that converted Sergio Ramos. The return of the captain to the European power took place in an extraordinary setting for the Merengue to once again dream of a new conquest.

The triumph could turn into a win when Benzema smashed a shot on the stick and Vinicius could not take advantage of the rebound. Unlike what marked the dueling trend, the Atalanta got the discount with a perfect free kick of Muriel in which he left without possibilities Courteous.

However, the suspense quickly faded. Marco Asensio, who entered by Federico Valverde, was in charge of sealing the ticket to the next phase with a flush shot at the near post that ridiculed Sportiello.

Without Copa del Rey ahead and far in The League, the Merengue will bet all its cannons on the most coveted competition of Europe. As it did throughout its history, the White House wants to show why it is the winningest team in the Old continent.

REAL MADRID: Courtois; Nacho, Sergio Ramos, Varane, Mendy; Modric, Kroos; Lucas Vázquez, Rodrygo, Asensio and Benzema.

ATALANTA: Gollini; Tolói, Romero, Palomino; Maehle, De Roon, Pasalic, Gosens; Pessina; Muriel and Zapata.

