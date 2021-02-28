Real Madrid, Juventus and Manchester City fight for a jewel of Italian football

Manuel Locatelli, on the radar of Juventus, Real Madrid and Manchester City (REUTERS / Ciro De Luca)

Although there are still a few months left for the transfer market to reopen in Europe, several teams are beginning to work in the shadows to gain time and ground in hiring their future figures. This is the case of Real Madrid, Juventus and Manchester City, three of the wealthiest clubs in the world.

According to various media from the Old continent, the three institutions they have targeted the same central midfielder for the next transfer window. It’s about nothing more and nothing less than Manuel Locatelli, the 23-year-old who is the great figure of Sassuolo from Serie A in Italy.

In the case of the Spanish team, Zinedine Zidane considers that the Italian is ideal to reinforce an area where he only has the Brazilian Casemiro, given the complications that arose to reach a good port with the 18-year-old French youth Eduardo Camavinga (Stade Rennais ).

Manuel Locatelli, priced at 35 million euros, earned a place in the Italian National Team (REUTERS / Piroschka Van De Wouw)

The old lady It has been in the portfolio for several markets and is studying putting different footballers on the table to try to lower the cost of the operation: however, the Emilia-Romagna entity does not want footballers in return he wants a figure close to 35 million euros for his pass.

Pep Guardiola, despite the fact that he has the Spanish Rodri and the Brazilian Fernandinho, considers that he lacks one more piece in that area of ​​the field to make a leap in quality and the Sassuolo man seems to be ideal for his style of play.

Locatelli, who has a contract with the green and black until June 2023, made most of his lower divisions at Milan (Before he had a brief stint at Atalanta -between 2007 and 2009), entity in which he debuted in the First Division in 2016, when Vincenzo Montella ordered his entry in place of Andrea Poli with 3 minutes remaining in the equality 0 to 0 against Carpi as a local. With the Rossonero shirt he played a total of 63 games, in which he scored two goals and provided an assist.

Nevertheless, its big explosion was in Sassuolo, where he has played 86 games (5 goals -Cagliari, Chievo Verona, Crotone, Napoli and Catania- and 10 assists) during three seasons. His great performance with Roberto De Zerbi’s led him to be called up to the National 6 times (a friendly and five games for the UEFA Nations League, where he has a goal pass). He also knew how to be the captain of the Sub 20 of his country.

