Real Madrid made official the sale of Casemiro to Manchester United: the millionaire numbers of the operation

The Brazilian Casemiro moves from Madrid to Manchester (REUTERS / Molly Darlington)

Through an official statement, Real Madrid confirmed what was being advanced in the European market: Casemiro was sold to Manchester United. The Brazilian midfielder will sign his contract in the next few hours and will travel to England after saying goodbye to him at the White House. According to El Chiringuito, the operation was closed for 60 million pounds sterling (almost 71 million dollars) plus 10 million in variables. So the potential sale is $83 million.

With this last amount as a reference, the 30-year-old from São Paulo became the fifth most expensive purchase in United’s historybehind those of the French Paul Pogba to Juventus (105 million euros), the English Harry Maguire to Leicester City (87 million euros) and Jadon Sancho to Borussia Dortmund (85 million euros) and the Belgian Romelu Lukaku to Everton (84,700,000 euros).

For its part, it is the second most expensive transfer in the history of Madrid, since it was only surpassed by that of the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus (about 117 million euros). Behind was that of the Argentine Ángel Di María, transferred precisely to United for 75 million euros.

Casemiro left with a title under his arm: the European Super Cup (REUTERS / Kai Pfaffenbach)

Who had anticipated the sale was Carlo Ancelotti, manager merenguewho stated: “I have spoken with him this morning, he wants to try a new challenge, a new opportunity.” The Italian, who valued that he has the resources to replace him, added: “I did not try to convince him, I have only listened. I am very confident with him, he has helped us a lot, listening to his wishes, his wishes, i think there is no way to go back. It is to take this into account. If the negotiation goes well for him, we have to wish him well. Now it’s hard to talk because I don’t know what’s going to happen in the next few hours, if he stays or not. If he does not stay, it is clear that the gratitude for him is great. He has done it and he is doing very well.”

OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT: CASEMIRO

Real Madrid CF and Manchester United have agreed on the transfer of the player Carlos Henrique Casemiro. Real Madrid would like to express its gratitude and affection for Casemiro, a player who is already part of the legend of this club.

Since he arrived in January 2013 to play for Castilla, at the age of 20, Casemiro has been one of the most transcendental players in one of the most important and successful periods in our history. During this time in which he has defended the shirt and shield of Real Madrid, he has won 18 titles: 5 European Cups, 3 Club World Cups, 3 European Super Cups, 3 Leagues, 1 Copa del Rey and 3 Spanish Super Cups. .

On an individual basis, he was named Best Player in the final of the European Super Cup won a few days ago in Helsinki and has been nominated for the 2022 Ballon d’Or. In addition to this brilliant record, Casemiro will always represent the values ​​of our club. An exemplary player who has given everything for Real Madrid. Real Madrid is and will always be his home, and he wishes him and his whole family the best of luck in this new stage of his life.

Next Monday, August 22, at 11:30 a.m., an institutional act of homage and farewell to Casemiro will take place at Real Madrid City, with the presence of our president Florentino Pérez. Following this act, Casemiro will appear before the media in the press room at Real Madrid City.

KEEP READING:

The “new order” of the Mbappé era at PSG: friction with Neymar and the Argentines in their sights

Leandro Paredes’ notice to Juventus amid rumors of leaving PSG

The first image of Piqué was leaked with his girlfriend Clara Chía Martí in the midst of the scandalous separation with Shakira