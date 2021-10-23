Real Madrid rejected the signing of Mauro Icardi due to his “dangerous environment” and the role of Wanda Nara

Mauro Icardi was close to Real Madrid (REUTERS / Susana Vera)

It’s been several days since the marriage crisis that Mauro Icardi and Wanda Nara are going through it became news that went around the world. The couple who first married and then strengthened their relationship when the attacker’s wife became his representative, today is at the center of the scene after the conflict that was generated by an alleged infidelity of the player who today plays for Paris Saint Germain .

In the last hours, after Icardi was absent for several days from the Parisian team’s practices and from the call for the Champions League match against RB Leipzig, details of why Real Madrid gave up hiring the former striker were known from Inter Milan several seasons ago.

As indicated by the sports newspaper Mark, from Spain, the institution chaired by Florentino Pérez thought about hire Icardi at his peak in the Italian team. In the note signed by José Félix Díaz and Pablo Díaz, it is established that the technical direction of the Spanish club considered his hiring at the beginning of 2017 and with greater probability when the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo was consummated to Juventus.

In the report, it is indicated that finally the idea of ​​taking the forward who had a step through The farmhouse from Barcelona because “He encountered a dangerous environment”. “‘We cannot sign that player and it is not his fault’, he slipped from the offices of the Bernabéu”adds the Madrid-based sports newspaper article, while emphasizing Wanda Nara’s direct involvement in the player’s career.

Wanda Nara and Mauro Icardi are in the middle of a crisis that affected the present of the PSG player

“His wife would walk through the Italian television sets, where she had a regular collaboration every week, talking about the Inter game and criticizing coaches and leaders when he was going through bad times or when her husband went through problems within the club”, is another excerpt from the post.

In this sense, it must be remembered that Icardi starred in an episode that led to his departure from Inter to PSG. At the beginning of 2019, in the middle of the season, the forward’s agent began negotiations with the club’s board to renew the link, but the relationship between both parties was broken. On February 13 of that year, on the Twitter account of the Neroazzurro it was announced that the footballer was no longer the captain of Inter and that his place was going to be occupied by goalkeeper Samir Handanovic.

Then, the then coach Luciano Spalletti excluded him from a call-up against Rapid Vienna, in a duel for the Europa League, and also leaked in the local press an alleged fight in the locker room with Croatian Ivan Perisic after Wanda criticized him on a television show.

“He did not like his surroundings and the public exposure of the footballer and his wife”added the note on the stage that led Real Madrid to put aside the purchase of Icardi, one of the objectives to find a replacement for the French Karim Benzema.

It should be noted that in the stage that the meringues They had the Argentine striker, the former Inter No. 9 showed his best form with the Interista jersey. Icardi scored 26 goals in 41 appearances in the 2016/2017 season and the following year improved his performance: there were 29 goals in 36 games, a level that led him to be called up by Jorge Sampaoli in the final stretch of the South American Qualifiers for the World Cup. Russia 2018 to which he was not finally cited.

