Real Madrid thrashed Espanyol and became champion of La Liga before hosting City in the Champions League

Real Madrid continues to make history. Led by technical director Carlo Ancelotti, the merengue team was proclaimed champion of La Liga several dates in advance and stretched its supremacy in Spain.

Despite having their heads divided by the second leg of the semifinals of the Champions League against Manchester City this Wednesday (in the first leg they fell 4-3 on English soil) and betting on an alternative formation, the White House he thrashed Espanyol 4-0 to add his 35th star in the local tournament. The goals of the game were the work of the Brazilian Rodrygo, on two occasions, Marcos Asensio and Karim Benzema.

After 34 games (he has four games left on the horizon – the classic with Atlético Madrid, Levante, Cádiz and Real Betis-), those coached by the Italian strategist they reached 81 points, well above Sevilla (64), Barcelona (tomorrow hosts Mallorca) and Atlético Madrid (later visits Athletic Bilbao).

Real Madrid was proclaimed champion of La Liga (REUTERS / Juan Medina)

Another noteworthy fact is that they are the highest scoring team in the tournament, with 72. 26 were the work of Frenchman Karim Benzema, who will almost certainly keep the Pichichi trophy, since his closest pursuers are Enes Ünal (Getafe) and Raúl de Tomás (Espanyol), with 15. His main partner in offense was the Brazilian Vinicius.

With this new star, the Merengue, which is once again the owner of the country after its conquest in the 2019/20 season, stretches its difference with the rest and enlarges its showcases. The second top winner in La Liga is Barcelona, ​​with 26. The podium is closed by Atlético Madrid (11).

It is also to highlight the change of chip that Carlo Ancelotti gave him in his second cycle in the institution (in the first he won a Champions League, a European Super Cup and the Club World Cup). With only the arrivals of Eduardo Camavinga and David Alaba (Raphaël Varane, Martin Ødegaard, Brahim Díaz and Sergio Ramos, among others, left), he began his return with a Spanish Super Cup, now he added a League and is still alive on the plane international.

In this way, Carletto completed the quintet of the major leagues, since he had previously won Serie A, the Premier League, the Bundesliga and Ligue 1.

With this result, the visit was left with 39 points, far from the positions that grant a place in international competitions and nine above the red zone of relegation.

