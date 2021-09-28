Real Madrid vs Sheriff LIVE: schedules and TV channels of TODAY’s match for the Champions League

Real Madrid vs Sheriff: at what time and where do they play for the Champions League.

Real Madrid vs Sheriff LIVE. ‘Meringues’ receive today tuesday september 28 to the ‘Avispas’ at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium for matchday 2 of Group D of Champions League. In this note he knows all the nuances of the meeting: schedules, channels and much more. Duel of leaders in the most prestigious club tournament.

The ‘merengue’ club, without much noise in terms of signings this season, He started off on the right foot in this Champions League by defeating Inter 1-0 on the road with a goal from Rodrygo. And now he wants it in front of his fans, who will see the team again internationally after the hard blow of the pandemic in 2020. Of course, the capacity will be limited and with certain requirements.

His rival will be the modest Sheriff of Moldova, a squad that fought it from the previous phase to reach this instance of the Champions League. The Transnistria beat Shakhtar Donetsk of Ukraine 2-0 with so many from Traoré and Yansane. A historic result considering that they never participated in this competition.

Precisely with the latest, Real Madrid and Sheriff never met in the Champions League, so the clash on Tuesday will be unprecedented for both. The Spaniards are favorites, but the visit is not reduced and seeks to face any rival. In soccer, the results are unpredictable.

TIMETABLE OF REAL MADRID VS SHERIFF

Perú / 2:00 p.m.

Ecuador / 2:00 p.m.

Colombia / 2:00 p.m.

México / 2:00 p.m.

United States (Miami) / 3:00 pm

Venezuela / 3:00 p.m.

Bolivia / 3:00 p.m.

Paraguay / 3:00 p.m.

Uruguay / 4:00 p.m.

Argentina / 4:00 p.m.

Chile / 4:00 p.m.

Brasil / 4:00 p.m.

España / 9:00 p.m.

CHANNELS OF REAL MADRID VS SHERIFF

Argentina: Star + and ESPN3 Sur.

Bolivia: Star + and ESPN3 Sur.

Brasil: HBO Max.

Canada: DAZN.

Chile: Star + and ESPN3 Sur.

Colombia: Star + and ESPN3 Sur.

Costa Rica: Star +.

Ecuador: ESPN Andina, Star + and ESPN3 Sur.

Honduras: Star+.

México: HBO Max.

Panamá: Star+ y Flow Sports App.

Paraguay: Star + and ESPN3 Sur.

Peru: Star + and ESPN3 Sur.

Spain: Movistar Champions League 1 and Movistar +.

United States: PrendeTV and Paramount +.

Uruguay: Star + and ESPN3 Sur.

Venezuela: ESPN Andina, Star + and ESPN3 Sur.

Real Madrid is going through a great present in LaLiga Santander. He is the leader in the standings with 17 points: he has 5 wins and 2 draws. They are undefeated thanks to the good moment of Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior. In the case of the Brazilian, the player added a goal to his tremendous conditions with the ball.

Sheriff, meanwhile, is third in the Moldovan league with 19 units, 8 points behind leader Milsami. Cristiano da Silva and Adama Traoré are its main figures. But they also have the Peruvian central Gustavo Dulanto, who was in the ideal eleven of the first date of the Champions League.

REAL MADRID VS SHERIFF: POSSIBLE LINEUP

Real Madrid: Courteous; Alaba, Nacho, Carvajal, Militao; Casemiro, Vázquez, Valverde, Modric; Vinicius, Benzema.

Sheriff: Athanasiadis; Costanza, Arboleda, Dulanto, Cristiano; Addo, Kolovos, Thill, Castañeda; Yaxshiboyev, Traoré.

TODAY’S CHAMPIONS LEAGUE GAMES

– Ajax vs. Besiktas at 11:45 am on ESPN 2

– Shakhtar vs. Inter Milan at 11:45 am on ESPN

– AC Milan vs. Atlético de Madrid at 2:00 on ESPN 2

– Borussia Dortmund vs. Sporting Lisbon at 2:00 at Star+

– Porto vs. Liverpool at 2:00 am on Star +

– PSG vs. Manchester City at 2:00 on ESPN

– Leipzig vs. Club Brujas at 2:00 am on Star +

