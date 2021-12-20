Real Madrid want to be galactic again: Dortmund confirmed their interest in Erling Haaland

Haaland is one of the most effective forwards in Europe (Efe)

With the end of 2021 approaching a new transfer period in European football. A January that promises to be moved for some teams that will seek to go on the market with the aim of continuing to strengthen their teams for the final stretch of the season and establish agreements planning the next.

Among them is always the Real Madrid, who is currently going through one of his best moments after having qualified for the last 16 of the Champions League and being the solo leader of the Spanish league five points behind Sevilla, his immediate pursuer.

Picture merengue It is precisely one of those that could surprise since, in addition to the rumors and winks that exist with Kylian Mbappé, some statements also came that astonished the continent, after the executive director of Borussia Dortmund, Hans-Joachim Watzke, confirmed that there is an interest of Madrid by Erling Haaland.

Dortmund confirmed Real Madrid’s interest in him (Reuters)

“No matter where I go, everyone approaches me with the Erling Haaland topic. I just know for sure that Real Madrid have a great interest in him. I could name twenty-five others now. But in that case I know for sure “, revealed the German manager in an interview with the program The state of the league in Picture TV.

In this sense, he pointed out that “It may be that he will go, but it may also be that he will stay” and added that a few days ago he had a “very good” conversation with Mino Raiola, the Norwegian’s agent. As long as the objectives are maintained, the contacts “are always quite pleasant,” he explained.

“That phone conversation was quite cordial. Surely in the coming weeks we will have another one. I personally think that it would do him good to stay a little longer in the Bundesliga. Raiola is a clever guy and he knows what he’s doing ”, he declared.

His representative assured that the time is approaching for his client to leave the German entity (Reuters)

The Italian representative also took the floor recently to talk about his client, for whom he has already begun to make arrangements and listen to offers. In dialogue with German radio Sport1, confirmed that there are “great chances” that Erling will leave Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season. “Maybe next season, maybe the next one,” he remarked.

“It can, and will, continue to move forward. Bayern, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester City, They are the big clubs I could go to, ”added the agent.

The 21-year-old forward has a contract in force with Dortmund until June 2024However, his performances, and especially his 23 goals in 20 Champions League games, already attract the biggest clubs in Europe.

On the other hand, your contract has a liberating clause that would be activated from 2022, which establishes a figure for the entity that wants to buy it valued at 80 million euros (90.5 million dollars). A more than acceptable number for one of the best strikers today and with many years ahead of him.

“We all knew that when he arrived in Dortmund (from Salzburg), this moment would come,” said Raiola.

KEEP READING

Luis Suárez exploded with fury after being replaced in the defeat of Atlético de Madrid: message for Simeone?

A great of Europe wants Mauro Icardi to go in search of the Champions League

Lionel Messi’s first goal at PSG was voted the best of the Champions League group stage