Real Madrid was charged three penalties in the win against Celta de Vigo and Coudet exploded with anger against the VAR

The Argentinian Eduardo Chacho Coudet, coach of the Celta Vigodid not hide his anger at the referee’s actions Pablo Gonzalez Fuerteswho charged three penalties for the Real Madrid in the 2-1 victory of the leader of La Liga in Balaídos. Karim Benzema scored both goals for the visitor and was the great figure, despite having missed one of the penalties, while Nolito had made it 1-1 temporarily.

The Argentine coach claimed that at least two of those sanctions were not well received and he was upset because the VAR did not call him to review them: “You have to speak very carefully because you can be sanctioned. I haven’t seen the second penalty yet, the first seemed very doubtful to me and the third, nothing. In the repetitions it is seen from the front that Kevin is sticking his foot out and the one who kicks is Mendy. We need some revision sometime. We know the club we are and against the monsters we play”, he denounced.

In his criticism, he went further and said that “Sevilla, Barça and Atlético must be very happy with this game”, the three pursuers of the leader in La Liga. ”I am not against referees, but there are tools that can collaborate. In the repetition of the third it is very clear that Kevin is sticking his foot out and the one who is looking for him is Mendy. This week there is no longer a crisis at Real Madrid and those things are good for them”, he ironized.

With controversy, Real Madrid beat Celta de Vigo 3-1 (Reuters)

About the action in which Gonzalez Strong canceled a goal by Brazilian Thiago Galhardo for offside by Iago Aspas, he stated: “There has to be help from above, but with us the reviews do not appear”. ”I believe more than ever in arbitrations. There is a tool and in its use we have not benefited. Over time they are going to remove hierarchy from arbitration because in the end it is decided more from above. It seems to me that today we work to deserve more and that it did not touch us from another side, ”he pointed out.

with victory, Real Madrid reached 69 points, 12 more than Sevilla, its immediate pursuer, which on Sunday must face Barcelona, another who is excited to approach high positions. On Wednesday, the white team will visit the Chelsea for the quarterfinals of the Champions League and on Saturday he will receive Getafe at the Bernabéu.

For its part, Celta Vigo He remains in position 11 in the table and with 36 points it is difficult for him to qualify for an international competition, although he can breathe because he is far from the relegation places, when there are still eight dates left.

With information from EFE