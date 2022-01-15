Real Madrid would have a Barcelona footballer in its sights

Uruguayan defender Ronald Araujo is wanted by Real Madrid (Reuters)

surprise in Spain after the triumph of Real Madrid by 3-2 at Barcelona in the semifinal of the Super Cup, because according to some local media, the white club would have noticed one of the footballers from the culé cast to reinforce their squad in the near future. Although there are few cases that have passed from one team to another in history, Florentino Perez I would be willing to do the operation.

The Catalan radio program No concessions revealed that Ronald Araújo It is the signing that the white box wants. The Uruguayan defender had already been sounded out from the capital of Spain before his arrival at Barcelona and now they would make the attempt. The strategy would be to convince the 22-year-old not to renew his contract, which ends in June 2023, to buy him for a low figure at the end of the season or wait until his contract expires and bring him in as a free agent.

There are not too many examples of footballers who have crossed the path like this, one of the most recent was that of the Argentine Xavier Saviola, who in 2007 left the Camp Nou to arrive at the Santiago Bernabéu. Another memorable case is that of Julen Lopetegui, who in 1994 left the Barcelona, after five years to put on the white shirt. But without a doubt, the most emblematic was that of the Portuguese louis figo, cataloged as a traitor by the culé institution that saw him leave in 2000 to join the Galácticos.

For the time being, the possible transfer of Araújo it is only a rumor since there are no negotiations initiated by any of the parties and the protagonists have not referred to the matter. But, the surname of the Uruguayan has sounded strong these days after Antonio Ruediger, the center intended by Carlo Ancelotti, you have restarted the chats to renew your bond with the Chelsea. Meanwhile, the Barcelona yes he moves for trying to hire an ex Real Madrid.

The Spanish portals agree that the leadership of Joan Laporta wants to convince the Spanish Alvaro Morata to leave the Juventus to join the Catalan team. The striker is the main priority of Xavi Hernandez and the site Sport does not rule out the Dutch entering the negotiation Memphis Depayfavorite player of Ronald Koeman, who has no place with the new technician.

KEEP READING:

Atlético Mineiro gave the first blow of the market and signed a figure of European football

Real Madrid beat Barcelona in the first classic of the year and qualified for the final of the Spanish Super Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo revealed that he could continue his career in Brazil: “Everything is possible”

Lautaro Martínez and Alexis Sánchez gave Inter a historic title against Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo fueled the Manchester United crisis with his strong sayings: “I didn’t come to fight for sixth place”