Real Madrid’s double offer to Luka Modric to stay at the club forever

Real Madrid offered Luka Modric to continue at the club when he decides to retire (REUTERS / Juan Medina)

The years pass for everyone, except for Luka Modric…

The 36-year-old Croatian midfielder (September 9, 1985) continues to be one of Real Madrid’s main figures this season under the command of Carlo Ancelotti, so the leadership has already agreed on a new contract to prolong his staybut with an important detail.

According to the newspaper As y four sportsthe White House agreed to extend his contract until June 2023, but if its level is automatically maintained it will be extended until mid-2024. The Balkan has played 39 games this season, in which he scored 3 goals (one in the final of the Spanish Super Cup against Athletic Bilbao) and 9 assists, being vital in the Champions League series against Paris Saint Germain and Chelsea.

The leaders are clear that Modric can be vital for the institution after his retirement, so they offered him an important place in the club when he decides to retire of professional activity. The idea is that join the structure of the sports management in the position that best suits you, as you are considered a passionate and analyst of international football.

It is worth noting that the midfielder publicly stated in February that his intention could be to wear white for several more years. “I don’t know until what year I’m going to play, 40 more or less, we’ll see. I have to go little by little and enjoy what I am doing. I feel very good physically, which is important, and mentally too. I am in a very big club, the best in the world without a doubt, and I am working to maintain this level for as many years as possible”, he outlined.

Modric, who arrived at Real Madrid in the 2012/13 season from Tottenham Hotspur, has played in the Merengue a total of 430 games, in which he contributed 31 goals and provided 70 assists. In these 10 seasons won a total of 18 titles: four Spanish Super Cups, one Copa del Rey, two Leagues, four Champions Leagues, three European Super Cups and four Club World Cups. It is worth noting that this list can be expanded, since those from the Spanish capital comfortably lead the local tournament and are in the semifinals of the Champions League (in the first leg, played in England, they fell 4-3 to Manchester City).

As he adds As, Modric’s great professional dream is to retire from football defending the colors at Real Madrid. He also informed that the Croatian maintains a delicate diet to keep his physical form intact, as he fights for a place in the midfield with names like Toni Kross, Federico Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga.

