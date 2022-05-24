Real Madrid’s plan B to replace the frustrated arrival of Mbappé

Raheem Sterling would be Real Madrid’s Plan B (REUTERS/Hannah Mckay)

Europe is still shaken after the confirmation that Kylian Mbappé will not go to Real Madrid and will continue for the next three years at PSG. Last Saturday, prior to the last match played by the Parisian team for the Ligue 1 which ended in a landslide against Metz, the 23-year-old striker announced his continuity until 2025 and rejected the offer made by the White House to move to Spain.

“It was a difficult decision for me to make. Everyone knows that I wanted to leave earlier because it was the best decision at all times, but now the context was different. I did not want to leave my country like this, my story here is not over, I want to win more things here, ”Mbappé said about the reason for his decision to stay in the French capital.

Faced with this scenario, and a few days before playing the Champions League final against Liverpool, precisely in Paris, los You meringues They are already working on the player who could make up for Mbappé’s non-arrival. In this way, Florentino Perez He is working on a list of names and the first in the folder would be an attacker who has just established himself in the Premier League. According to the British newspaper Daily Star, Raheem Sterling would be the target to join the squad led by Carlo Ancelotti.

The footballer, born in Kingston, the capital of Jamaica, 27 years ago, his contract with Manchester City ends in June 2023 and apparently, the intention of the board of directors of the team he directs Pep Guardiola would be not offer the renewal. This is why the winger who plays for the England team would welcome moving to the Spanish league to play for one of the most important clubs in the world.

The English winger comes from scoring 17 goals in the season (Reuters)

Sterling, who has just assisted Gündogan in the first goal of City’s epic comeback against Aston Villa that earned him a new title in English football, he scored 17 goals and nine assists in the 47 games he played in the season. With the rotation that the Catalan coach gives to the team, added to the recent arrival of Erling Haalandthe great bet of the Manchester team for the new season, the Englishman could lose ground and minutes ahead of his participation in the World Cup in Qatar with the English team.

This Tuesday, in media day which took place in the Stade de France, the scene of the duel between Real Madrid and Liverpool, the Italian coach made clear the value of playing a definition again. “There are many teams that have a very clear goal of winning the Champions League, in this sense, playing in a final is already a success with all this competition around,” Ancelotti said.

“The fact of playing the fifth final in the last eight years is a great success and hopefully it can be won”added the DT who will seek to continue writing his history and that of the Meringues in a new decisive instance of the highest soccer club competition in Europe.

