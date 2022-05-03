Real Madrid’s Plan C in case of not being able to specify the arrival of Kylian Mbappé: it could repatriate Cristiano Ronaldo

The president of Real Madrid, Florentino Pérez, together with Cristiano Ronaldo. Photo: REUTERS/Juan Medina

Cristiano Ronaldocurrently in the Manchester Unitedcould be a player again Real Madrid in the next season if the Spanish club fails to hire the French Kylian Mbappéstar of Paris Saint Germain.

According to the English newspaper The Mirrorthe Lusitanian legend, who left the White House in 2018 after winning the Champions League before him Liverpoolappears on the list of possible reinforcements of the directors.

The future of Portuguese 37 years “is in the air” because the new DT of the British team, Ten Hag“doesn’t seem to want to tell with the striker despite the fact that there is a contract for another two seasons with the option of another.

The information adds that CR7 would be willing to return to the Spanish capital but the leaders subject it to the failure of the negotiation for Mbappea wish of Merengue in the last pass markets.

For his part, the midfielder of the Argentine team Leandro Paredeswho is also close to leaving the Paris Saint Germainis intended by the Juventus as indicated by the Italian media Tuttosport in its Monday edition.

“It is possible that this time PSG’s exit to Juventus is something more than a simple hypothesis of the next transfer book” pointed out the European sports medium. According to the Parisian club, “study alternative plans” about the possible sale of Paredeswhose contract expires on June 30, 2023 and that before the probable non-renewal the player “must be transferred”.

The former midfielder Bocacurrent player of the Argentine national team that he manages Lionel Scaloniis priced at “just over 20 million euros” which would mean “a problem” for the buying clubs. Between the entity of Turin and that of France the contacts “continue endlessly” for several days in search of “try to close the numbers” for a possible output of Walls towards Italy since the Argentine appears on the “transferable insurance” list decided by PSG.

The sale of Paredes would be organized under a presumed cleaning that the authorities of the institution want to do for the next season. According to the prestigious newspaper The Teamthe leaders have in mind “reorganize template” freeing salary space and making cash with the sale of some of his figures. The newspaper also points to four other names: Julian Draxler, Neymar, Layvin Kurzawa and Thilo Kehrer.

