Sports predictions are one of the ways sports fans show support for their favorite teams while earning some money. It can be done through virtual or real money. If you are placing your best on a physical shop in India, the chances are that you will have to pay using fiat currency. However, if you’re playing online, you can use your credit card or digital currencies.

Depending on the site where the prediction occurs, you may be allowed to place your bets only in virtual currency or real money. In India, where everyone seems interested in one sport and wants to make money, you need a strategy that works. Designing a winning strategy doesn’t happen overnight; you must try several over them before settling for one.

However, before we delve into some of these strategies, let’s examine the legality or otherwise of sports predictions and some sites you can consider when making these predictions.

Is Sports Betting Legal In India?

Although sports betting has been legalized in many countries, India is still one of the countries where it is frowned on. Apart from bets placed on horse racing, predicting other sports in India is considered an offense punishable by law. However, there is no official legislation on online sports predictions; the best is to try gleaning from other related laws.

It is always difficult to know what the laws say regarding online spaces, unlike physical spaces. Is there a specific Indian law that guides online predictions and platforms that provide these games or a universal law? There is no clear position on this, and several schools of thought have divergent opinions. This gray area gives some space for bettors who are willing to bet online.

In the few states such as Sikkim where sports betting is allowed, prediction is generally done through intranet terminals. In Meghalaya, another state that permits sports predictions, offline gaming houses can only operate after being given licenses under the Meghalaya Act.

Due to this apathy towards sports predictions, many bettors in India place their bets on online cricket betting exchange sites.

Which Are the Most Popular Sports Betting Sites In India?

Before the global lockdown, most bet-related activities were done in offline houses. With the pandemic, there was an increase in the number of online betting sites in India and a desire to participate by sports fans. Bettors in India would generally bet on cricket, football, or any other game, depending on their interest. Knowing which sites are safest and most reliable is an ongoing concern for bettors.

The best and most popular gaming sites are determined by the ratings they have from experts and their reliability in handling bettors’ money. It is also important to check for the number of withdrawals carried out on the sites. It is important to bettors that withdrawing their earnings is as seamless as possible.

Before you place your bet, you might also want to check how often the betting site gives bonuses and how much.

Guide On How to Bet With Real Money In Sports Betting

With improved technology, many betting sites now have safety nets that safeguard your details and ensure the security of transactions. To start predicting with real money, you need to do a few things.

First, you would need to choose your preferred betting site after considering the many options.

Then, it would help if you created sports betting account with details known only to you. At this point, you would be advised to use passwords that will be difficult to hack especially.

The next step will be to choose a banking option to pay your winnings. Ensure that the details you include are correct and up to date. Supplying the wrong bank details could mean that you would not be able to access your winnings.

After supplying your bank details, you would be required to deposit money for placing your bets. If your account is not funded, you will not be able to place your bets.

You can easily place bets on an online site with your real money if you follow this guide. With the right knowledge of the game, you can make a lot of money. Who knows? You can even go on to make a professional career from it and make more money in the long run.

Conclusion

Although sports betting is not yet formally legalized in India, Indian bettors can still place bets on their favorite sports teams online. To get the best from placing your bets, ensure you thoroughly study the various betting sites. Remember that different betting sites have different offers, so be sure to choose based on your preference.

Talking about making the right choice, Parimatch is an online gaming site licensed to operate in India. On this platform, you can find a variety of esports to bet on and amazing bonuses to test new strategies before you start playing with real money.