Real Oviedo, the Spanish club that seeks to strengthen itself with Mexican soccer players

With the arrival of Pachuca Group as a new investor Real Oviedofrom the Second Division of Spain, the European club seeks that its foreign places are occupied by Mexican soccer players.

This was stated on Tuesday. Martin Pelaez, team president, who interviews ESPN Digital that Aztec players are “priority”. proof of it was the arrival of the young lateral of the Tuzos from Pachuca, Alonso Aceveswho despite his short experience in the League MX he was transferred for the following season to the Iberian team.

“It is the first reinforcement of Oviedo with quality and trained in the Tuzos”

Peláez mentioned that the arrival of Aceves is a incentive for youth trained in the Mexican football basic forceswhich can be sent to the silver category of Spain, which is a springboard for LaLiga.

“For the basic forces, the message is sent that any kid who is ready can leave and it was decided to give Alonso one of the two places. We needed a left back and we didn’t think twice.”

“Despite the fact that Alonso has few games in the First Division, he has earned it. Last tournament his level was impressive and the kids are ready for the experience because they have talent, quality and desire, “he added. Martin Pelaez.

The Mexican defender 21 years He started last tournament, under the command of William Almadaand helped the team from the state of Hidalgo reach the final in Clausura 2022, which they lost against Atlas of Guadalajara.

Even Aceves was considered in the processes of minor Mexican teams.

Marcelo Flores has scored two goals in the 2021 Revelations Cup (Photo: Twitter/ @Xavi_Sol)

In addition to the defender, Oviedo seeks to obtain the services of another Mexican jewel and the Arsenal FC from England: Marcelo Floreswho was recently summoned by Gerardo Martino in recent meetings of the Mexican National Team in the United States.

According to Spanish media, There is already an agreement between the Gunner and the Iberian teamso it will become official in the next few hours.

It transpired that the 18-year-old midfielder will arrive as loan without purchase optionin a transaction that could serve both parties, as Real Oviedo seeks promotion to LaLiga and Flores wants more minutes ahead of World Cup in Qatar 2022.

It should be mentioned that ‘Chelo’ has not yet debuted in the 1st Division of Englandso playing in Spain would add experience.

Grupo Pachuca will be linked to four soccer teams in three different countries. In Mexico they are with Pachuca and Leon; in Chile with the Everton de Vina del Mar and now they arrived in Spain with Real Oviedo.

In the 2021/2022 season, the most recent acquisition of the group headed by the Martínez family, finished in seventh position in the Second Division of Spain, just one step away from the places that give access to the playoffs for promotion to the maximum circuit.

Real Oviedo has not participated in the First Division since the 2000/2001 season, the same one in which it lost the category. Later it fell to the Third Division, but since 2015/2016 it remains in the Second Division with aspirations to return to the former league of stars

