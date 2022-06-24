Real Sporting de Gijón, the new Grupo Orlegi project that brings Mexican football closer to Spanish

Real Sporting de Gijon. Photo: @RealSporting

Mexican soccer is preparing to strengthen a direct link with Spanish. In the absence of details, various reports confirm that Grupo Orlegi through its arm Orlegi Sports will become the new owner of Real Sporting de Gijón who currently plays in the second division of Spain, LaLiga SmartBank. And it is that Alejandro Irarragorrithe businessman president of the Mexican consortium, is in Asturias finalizing the negotiations.

Although the sale of the club by the business group has yet to be formalized, everything indicates that there will be no major problem for the movement to become a reality. With that, the owners of Atlas FC and Santos Laguna in Liga MX, and of Tampico Madero in the Liga de Expansión MX, will increase its activities to European football, which will presumably open up new job opportunities such as the exchange of information, projects or players.

The Real Sporting Gijon As its name suggests, it is a football club that carries out its activities in the coastal city of Gijón, in the Autonomous Community of Asturias in northern Spain. The history of the team covers more than a century of anecdotes since it was officially founded on July 1, 1905 and although it was not the only institution that was born in the port, it was the one that took the hegemony of the sport at the local level.

With periodic participation in the highest category of Iberian football in which they made their debut in the 1943-44 campaign, the rojiblanco team is currently in the silver championship after its most recent relegation in 2017 (in its entire history, the the club has lost the category seven times) and is home to the El Molinón Stadium, which today has a capacity for 30,000 fans.

In the 2021-22 seasonlos Sportinguists they occupied the seventeenth position in the standings at the end of all the matches, just two places from relegation (to the third division) with 46 points obtained as a result of 11 wins, 13 draws and 18 losses. They were only above Malaga, Amorebieta, Real Sociedad B, Fuenlabrada and Alcorcón.

“(I ask) Apologies in capital letters to the entire social mass of Sporting for the sad and disappointing season that has elapsed. Only they have been up to the task,” he said. Javier Rico, sports director of the club in relation to group performance in the last year, and added: “A higher competitive level was missing. Then many factors enter into a club as big as Sporting. I hope we have all learned that the Royal Sporting does not deserve another season like the one that has passed. She had to be among the best. Sporting always has to be among the best”.

The greatest achievement in the history of the team from Gijón is having been second in the Spanish first division in the 1978-79 season and two runners-up in the Copa del Rey in 1980-81 and 1981-82. He has been champion of the second category five times: 1943-44, 1950-51, 1956-57, 1969-70 and 1976-77.

It is then that the purchase of the Real Sporting by Orlegi Group materialize the following week, the last of June, and thus begin a new stage in the institution with Mexican administration and participation (Javier Fernández, who remains the largest shareholder, will give up his property and also his participation in positions within the club).

With the consortium as the owner of clubs in Liga MX, it accumulates the following achievements: two league titles with Atlas (Apertura 2021 and Clausura 2022.), another two with Santos Laguna (Clausura 2015 and Clausura 2018), in addition to a Copa MX (Apertura 2014) and a Champion of Champions (2014-15). In the Liga de Expansión MX he won the Guard1anes 2020 championship with Tampico Madero.

