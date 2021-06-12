Reality or Tamanna Internet Collection (2021) Voot: Forged, Team, Free up Date, Roles, Actual Names

Reality or Tamanna Internet Collection: Reality or Tamanna is an Indian internet sequence from Voot. The Hindi language internet sequence will unencumber on 27 Might 2021. It’s to be had at the professional web page and Voot Make a choice to observe on-line. The internet sequence solid has Manasi Rachh, Sakshi Pradhan, and many others.

The plot revolves across the lifetime of Tamanna. Issues take a brand new flip as a stalker assists in keeping following her. Her existence will get suffering from few incidents. Will the actual fact about her be uncovered?

Style: Drama, Suspense, Mystery

Free up Date: 27 Might 2021

Language: Hindi

Platform: Voot