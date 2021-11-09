Reality predicted fiction: the story of the coach who anticipated the character of the series Ted Lasso in the Premier League

In October 2016, Bradley replaced Francesco Guidolin at the helm of Swansea City in the Premier League.

Can someone who does not know the most basic aspects of football become the technical director of a team in the Premier League? In fiction we already know what happened, because that is how the plot of the multi-award-winning series begins Ted Lasso. But many fans of the Swansea claim that the particular experience in their club of a coach, as American as Lasso, was quite similar to that recounted in the comedy of Apple TV which has already completed its second season. And that that story was so real that the echoes still ring out.

This time the plot did not take place in the modest and hapless AFC Richmond, the invented club in which Lasso disembarks (who is masterfully represented by the actor Jason Sudeikis), but in the Swansea, a Welsh team that knew how to participate in the most important league in the world and in 2013 had its most glorious moment when they won the English League Cup.

Three years after that historical consecration, things were not going so well and the Italian coach Francesco Guidolin he was fired as a result of the poor start to the campaign in the Premier of Los Cisnes, who were about to fall to the relegation places to the second division.

Americans Jason Levien and Steven Kaplan They had been in charge of the club for just four months and they had to face a momentous decision: the hiring of a new coach to straighten the boat and avoid losing their category. It was when they enlightened the idea of ​​a compatriot of his taking over. That’s where the good old man began to play his role in this story. Bob Bradley. That was, too, when reality began to resemble fiction.

It is prudent to clarify that unlike what happens in the series, where Lasso had only managed a football team, the background of Bradley they were solid. Without going any further, he had directed in South Africa 2010 to the selected one of his country, with a meritorious classification to the round of 16. In 2016 he came from doing an acceptable campaign in charge of the Le Havre in the second division of France, although he escaped promotion to the League 1 by goals in favor after tying the third place of the positions with the Metz. When the offer came from the Swansea did not hesitate to accept: directing in the Premier League it was one of the great dreams of his life.

Bradley currently manages Los Angeles, thus being the first coach in the club’s history.

“The fans were against him from the beginning,” recalls from Wales Steven Carroll, a Swansea fan who is in charge of the SoS fanzine (https://sosfanzine.com/) and the JackCast podcast (https: //jackcast.podbean. com /), both dedicated to the life of the club.

As he explains to Infobae, the fact that the DT was American contributed to the prejudices about him. “There was already a fight with the owners because the transfer market at the beginning of the tournament had been bad and the team had been weakened. That Bradley was of the same nationality as them helped him to be singled out by the fans, without a doubt ”, aim.

In addition, in a football as attached to tradition as the British, the arrival of a coach from the United States, a country with a poor football record in relation to the enormous investment that was made in that sport, made noise from the first moment, not only in the fans in general, but also in the press.

Without reaching the absurd extremes of what happens in the series -when, for example, Lasso learns in his first conference that there are draws in football and that a game is divided into two halves and not four quarters-, some idioms of Bradley, who for away games and penalties spoke of “road game” and “PKs” instead of “away game” and “penalty”, as is customary in England, they served as ingredients to the broth of mockery and discontent that led to their sad end at Swansea.

Ted Lasso, one of the best series of 2020 and multi-award-winning in different fields, anticipated the problems that Bob experienced.



Bradley debuted on October 15 with a 3-2 loss on the road to one of the most traditional teams in the English League, the Arsenal, which at that time had Arsene Wenger as a manager and stars as Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sánchez in the team. Beyond that predictable bad drink at the beginning of the cycle, the team, in which the Argentine played Federico Fernandez (currently in Newcastle) never quite settled in.

“The owners of the club believed that everything (Bradley) had done before was enough to bring him, but I honestly don’t think he was there to lead a Premier League team. He made changes that later ended in us losing the games… And he made many variations between games as well. Honestly, he seemed to be desperate, ”adds Steven.

A day after Christmas, the American coach’s cycle in Swansea ended with a 4-1 loss at home to the West Ham. There were just eleven games in which his team accumulated two wins, two draws and seven falls, with 15 goals in favor and 29 against.

When announcing your departure, the traditional site The Guardian, in a note by his journalist Nick Ames, titled that “Bob Bradley could not escape the stigma against a US coach in British football”, and then specified that “his status as an ‘outsider’ in the Premier League accelerated his fall ”.

After the departure of Bradley, the owners of the club made a more orthodox bet and hired the English Paul Clement, with experience in the Premier League. History proved them right, because Swansea (Today yes in the second division, where he fights not to fall to League One, the third category) managed to get out of the relegation places where he had been with the American and finished the championship in a savior 15th place.

Shortly after leaving Swansea, Bradley returned to his country, where his knowledge is not in dispute. There he trains Los Angeles FC, who fights from the Western Conference to enter the playoffs in which the title of the MLS.

“Bob Bradley could not escape the stigma against a US coach in British football,” said the press.

A Bob He was not indifferent to the success of Ted Lasso, nor was it related to his experience. His recent statements indicate that the wound remains open despite the passage of time. And that we will have to let more water run under the bridge so that he can enjoy the series, imbued with British humor and which focuses, almost absentmindedly but with depth, on topics such as mental health, uprooting, grief for loved ones and conflicts in the parent-child relationship.

“I heard that Ted Lasso is a spectacular series and that Jason Sudeikis is incredible. So at some point I will see her. But I have to tell you … Given the treatment I received as an American coach in Swansea for three months, I am not going to jump on top of the TV to watch it the way anyone else would. At some point it will pass. But not yet, “Bradley commented between smiles and relaxed after a practice with Los Angeles FC, in statements to the program “The Cooligans” for “Fubo Sports Network”.

Counted Jason Sudeikis that until he represented Ted Lasso his link with football was hardly due to having played FIFA in a Playstation, but now he is “completely in love” with the sport. In the presentation of season 2 of the series, he appeared with a t-shirt supporting Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka, that they were being subjected to racist insults after having criminally erred in the definition of the Eurocup. Very close to the ideals that Ted Lasso would defend, that endearing character in which, if he leaves behind those tortuous three months in Swansea, Bob Bradley will want to be reflected.

When I see the series, of course.

