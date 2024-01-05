Reality Quest Chapter 120 Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer Release, And Everything You Need To Know:

Everyone is looking forward to Reality Quest Chapter 120! It’s not a surprise that this K-Manhwa, a new Korean manhwa story, is getting more and more attention. If you like the Manhwa series, keep reading this piece.

It will tell you everything you need to know regarding Reality Quest Chapter 120, including when it comes out, reviews, the story, and more. Millions of fans can’t wait for the next part of Reality Quest, which is one of the most famous and exciting Manhwa series on the market.

Ha Do-wan is a young gamer who is made to play a virtual reality game for a week with a mean kid at school. He soon learns, though, that the game isn’t just a simulation and that what he does has real effects in both worlds. People have said great things about the series’s interesting story, interesting personalities, and beautiful art.

Within the digital world of Quest Supremacy, where truth and fantasy meet, Suhyeon Kim faces the challenges of being an outsider at school, enduring bullying and exclusion. His days are boring and repetitive because he doesn’t have any friends or approval from his peers.

Reality Quest Chapter 120 Release Date:

The message has been sent! There’s no need to wait any longer; the newest chapter of Reality Quest, Chapter 120, will be out on January 12, 2024. This will also be the official release date for Chapter 120.

Reality Quest Chapter 120 Storyline:

There are spoilers on Reddit, a famous website, written by fans who have seen the raw scans as well as the Korean version of the comics. These rumors say that Reality Quest Chapter 120 is going to be about the fight between Ha Do-wan as well as the game producer, who is also the game’s creator.

The coder used to be in the same class as Ha Do-wan and still holds a grudge against him for stealing his girlfriend. The programmer says that he made the game to trick Ha Do-wan as well as make him suffer.

He also says that he has taken Ha Do-wan’s partner hostage and is keeping her in the game. He asks Ha Do-wan to play one last round, where he will have to face his worst fears as well as enemies. Fans will not know what will happen next because the chapter ends on a cliffhanger.

Reality Quest Chapter 120 Trailer Release:

Where To Watch Reality Quest Chapter 120:

Reality Quest is an interesting book with a unique plot and likeable characters that has captured readers’ attention. If you want to read this interesting comic, WebToon is the best place to do it.

This website is great for manga fans because it has a lot of manga from different types of stories. This site makes it easy to find Reality Quest and lets you read free episodes.

Reality Quest Chapter 119 Recap:

In the world of Reality Quest, Chapter 119 shows the primary protagonist, Ha Do-wan, trying to finish a tough job. His utmost priority is to closely monitor Anne Bonny’s ship. When he goes on this dangerous trip, he doesn’t expect to face problems like a fierce storm as well as a scary sea monster.

Ha Do-wan shows that he is a strong and driven person by continuing to move forward even though he is having problems. He uses the special playing cards that Blackbeard gave him while he was traveling.

There are scary pictures on these cards, like a gun and a parrot. These playing cards are very important to Ha Do-wan’s journey because they add a strategic and exciting factor to the story.

Toward the end of the chapter, Ha Do-wan is fighting other thieves who are also after the same wealth. This action sets the stage for later parts that will feature interesting competition and more character growth.

Reality Quest Chapter 120 Raw Scan Release Date:

Fans of the famous comic series Reality Quest can’t wait for Chapter 120 to come out. According to the most recent news, the next chapter’s Raw Scan release will happen three to four days before its original date. The Raw Scan of Chapter 120 will be made public on January 9, 2024.

What Is The Rating Of Reality Quest Chapter 120?

You can rate Reality Quest 8.4 on a scale of 10 on MyAnimeList, a well-known community and library for anime and manga. The score comes from the votes of 2,345 people, who gave the show an average of 8.4 out of 10. Fans and reviewers alike have said good things about the show, so the number shows how popular and good it is.