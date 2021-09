August 31, 2021RemarkFresh

It’s now to be had on PC, PlayStation and Xbox Maneater: Reality Quest, the brand new enlargement of the open-world motion role-playing online game starring sharks that this time calls to undertaking into new waters to find the thriller of Plover Island whilst rising up and evolves additional to regain the Alpha Predator name. Along with this new tale, the online game expands with new creatures and risks.