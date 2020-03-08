Really? Ellen Pompeo Thinks Grey’s Anatomy Gave Justin Chambers’ Alex Karev ‘The Best Send Off’

Depart a Remark
Whereas Gray’s Anatomy lastly stated goodbye to Justin Chambers’ Alex Karev, it wasn’t precisely the ship off most followers have been hoping for. The truth is, many followers have been fairly furious with the best way the long-running ABC sequence wrapped up Alex’s storyline. As one in all solely a handful of unique forged members left on the medical drama, viewers anticipated a bit extra from his exit, with some wishing the writers had truly killed him off as an alternative. Nevertheless, Ellen Pompeo thinks Gray’s Anatomy gave Alex Karev “one of the best ship off.” Actually?
When Justin Chambers formally introduced that he was leaving Gray’s Anatomy for good in January, along with his remaining episode having already aired final November, Ellen Pompeo took to social media to react to her long-time co-star’s departure. Whereas her response on the time was transient, Pompeo lately took to Instagram to share her expanded ideas on Alex’s ending, explaining why that controversial ending was a very good one for Alex. In her phrases:
Hello right here I’m going once more … Thank YOU! You might be really one of the best most passionate most loyal followers anybody may ever ask for. Due to you we acquired to make nice television… due to you we acquired to make tv historical past! I say usually life is tough and thank God it’s as a result of like I inform my youngsters… it reveals us what we’re made …of how robust we actually are and let’s face it… with out the lows there could be no dancing it out or celebrating this unbelievable expertise we name life. Due to our nationwide treasure Debbie Allen and the writers for giving Alex Karev one of the best ship off.
Due to Shonda Rhimes for creating essentially the most superb character. For me personally for Karev to return to the start…. was the absolute best storyline. It pays homage to these unbelievable first years and the unbelievable forged …that created a basis so robust that the present continues to be standing. So let’s not be unhappy. As our fearless chief DA all the time says let’s PULL UP and rejoice the actors, the writers and the implausible crew who make this present come to life each week. It doesn’t matter what the problem or how drained all of us are ultimately… you retain us going…..That’s value dancing it out over! A lot love and gratitude to you all. Xo E
Alongside her message — which didn’t point out actor Justin Chambers — Ellen Pompeo posted a video of all of Meredith and Alex’s moments collectively through the years. Their friendship actually has been one for the ages and can stay a cornerstone of Gray’s Anatomy. Try the video and full caption under!
Personally, the flashbacks to Alex’s early days have been nostalgic, however they have been extra to remind followers that he and Izzie Stevens have been collectively. Alex, who leaves letters behind to these most necessary to him, together with his spouse Jo, defined that he’d reconnected along with his ex-wife Izzie and that she’d given beginning to twins she’d failed to inform him about them for 5 years. After 16 seasons on the present and a lot character growth, followers puzzled whether or not Gray’s Anatomy ruined Alex by having him go away Jo for Izzie so abruptly.
For what it’s value, Ellen Pompeo clearly doesn’t suppose so, encouraging followers to not be “unhappy” about Alex’s departure or the best way that he left Gray Sloan behind. Nevertheless, contemplating that Pompeo’s Meredith Gray relied on Alex’s assist to get her medical license again and the way shut a friendship they’ve had all these years, I’m actually stunned she thought his ending was the “absolute best storyline,” however to every their very own.
Gray’s Anatomy airs Thursday nights at 9 p.m. ET. For extra on what to observe, make sure you take a look at our 2020 midseason schedule for up to date premiere dates and occasions.
