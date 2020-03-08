Really? Ellen Pompeo Thinks Grey’s Anatomy Gave Justin Chambers’ Alex Karev ‘The Best Send Off’

Hello right here I’m going once more … Thank YOU! You might be really one of the best most passionate most loyal followers anybody may ever ask for. Due to you we acquired to make nice television… due to you we acquired to make tv historical past! I say usually life is tough and thank God it’s as a result of like I inform my youngsters… it reveals us what we’re made …of how robust we actually are and let’s face it… with out the lows there could be no dancing it out or celebrating this unbelievable expertise we name life. Due to our nationwide treasure Debbie Allen and the writers for giving Alex Karev one of the best ship off.

Due to Shonda Rhimes for creating essentially the most superb character. For me personally for Karev to return to the start…. was the absolute best storyline. It pays homage to these unbelievable first years and the unbelievable forged …that created a basis so robust that the present continues to be standing. So let’s not be unhappy. As our fearless chief DA all the time says let’s PULL UP and rejoice the actors, the writers and the implausible crew who make this present come to life each week. It doesn’t matter what the problem or how drained all of us are ultimately… you retain us going…..That’s value dancing it out over! A lot love and gratitude to you all. Xo E