Realme C25s Worth In India Hiked Simply A Couple Of Weeks After Release

Realme C25s worth in India has been hiked in simply a few weeks after its release. The Realme telephone used to be introduced at a beginning worth of Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB garage configuration. It includes a 6,000mAh battery and triple rear cameras. The Realme C25s is powered by means of a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC and has as much as 128GB of onboard garage. The smartphone used to be introduced as an improve over the Realme C25 that debuted within the nation previous this 12 months.

Realme C25s worth in India

As consistent with the checklist at the Realme.com website, the Realme C25s is to be had at Rs. 10,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB garage variant. This presentations an increment of Rs. 500 from the release worth of Rs. 9,999. The 4GB RAM + 128GB garage choice of the Realme C25s could also be to be had at Rs. 11,499, up from Rs. 10,999. The revised pricing, which used to be to start with reported by means of 91mobiles, additionally displays on Flipkart.

The Realme C25s used to be introduced in India previous this month (June 8).

Units 360 has reached out to Realme India for readability at the worth hike in a twinkling of an eye after the release and can replace this area when the corporate responds.

Realme C25s specs

The twin-SIM (Nano) Realme C25s runs on Realme UI 2.0 in response to Android 11 and includes a 6.5-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) show with a 20:9 side ratio. It’s powered by means of the octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, along side as much as 4GB of RAM as usual and as much as 128GB of onboard garage. The smartphone comes with the triple rear digicam setup that homes a 13-megapixel number one sensor, 2-megapixel monochrome sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. Additional, there’s an 8-megapixel selfie digicam sensor on the entrance.

Realme has equipped connectivity choices reminiscent of 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Sort-C, and a three.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone packs a 6,000mAh battery.

