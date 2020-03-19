Realme to challenge POCO and Redmi with its new Narzo smartphone series

The first Narzo assortment phone from Realme is anticipated to be unveiled “shortly.”

What you would like to have to grasp

Realme has teeased a model new smartphone assortment referred to as Narzo.

The company says the “distinctive assortment” is customized for Know-how-Z.

Realme’s first Narzo-branded phone is anticipated to be launched shortly, even if no explicit launch date has been confirmed however.

Realme, which started off as an OPPO sub-brand two years once more, was the sector’s fastest-growing smartphone mannequin in 2019. The company is now looking to extra increase its market share inside the funds part with a model new smartphone assortment referred to as Narzo.

As constant with the teaser web site on-line for Narzo, Realme’s upcoming smartphone assortment will ship “max effectivity” and is customized for Know-how-Z. A doc from 91Mobiles claims the first Narzo-branded smartphone shall be launched in India in a short time and is likely to be to be had in two variants. As of now, alternatively, Realme hasn’t revealed a particular launch date.

Distinctive. Odd. Daring.

Phrases that define you, phrases that define it.

Get ready to #FeelThePower, with the model new smartphone assortment, the #realmeNarzo!

Preserve tuned to grasp additional.https://t.co/fMrX6tbyLb pic.twitter.com/g9VhNGpS0N — realme (@realmemobiles) March 19, 2020

The model new youth-focused smartphone assortment will reportedly sort out Xiaomi’s POCO and Redmi sub-brands inside the funds part. Sadly, there’s no phrase however on the tech specs of the approaching Narzo assortment smartphone.

Due to a solid lineup of funds and mid-range telephones, Realme’s shipments inside the Indian market grew by the use of a whopping 263.5% YoY in 2019, constant with info from IDC. With regards to market share, alternatively, Realme nonetheless has a protracted choice to go sooner than it would meet up with Xiaomi. While Xiaomi held 28.6% of the Indian smartphone market closing yr, Realme’s share used to be simplest 10.6%. Realme expects its market share to develop significantly this yr, and the model new Narzo assortment could play essential operate in serving to the company achieve sturdy enlargement inside the funds part.

