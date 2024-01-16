Reaper Of The Drifting Moon Chapter 71 Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer Release, And Everything You Need To Know:

Chap. 71 of Reaper of the Drifting Moon will be out soon. We know that Manhwa fans can’t wait for Chapter 71 to come out. Chapter 71 looks like it will be an exciting addition to this already interesting series.

After finally getting good at his quick killing technique, Pyo Wol now has new enemies to test his strength against. In order to find Pyo Wol, Geomwoo of the Golden Heaven Society has joined forces with the Hao Clan. Pyo Wol is additionally aware of these acts and is ready to deal with them as well.

Is Geomwoo as well as Pyo Wol going to have a big fight in the next episode? Find out when Reaper of the Drifting Moon gets new versions. Chapter 70 of Reaper of the Drifting Moon starts with Pyo Wol going to the barn to kill his last animal.

When the old barn owner shows up, he asks Pyo Wol why he’s so late because he never witnessed Pyo Wol miss something. Pyo Wol says he has never been late before because of something. The series is on Kakaopage, an online site for reading webcomics.

New parts are added every Wednesday. On January 12, 2024, fans were left hanging as Geomwoo engaged in a conversation with the Chengdu Branch Leader of the Hao Clan, who may hold information about Pyo Wol’s identity, in the most recent chapter, Chapter 71.

Reaper Of The Drifting Moon Chapter 71 Release Date:

Chapter of the Reaper of the Drifting Moon We have some good news for people who like manhwa. We know you all can’t wait for the next part. We would all like to know what Chapter 71 brings. Chapter 71 of Reaper of the Drifting Moon will come out on January 18, 2024. After a few days, everyone will know what will happen within Chapter 71.

Reaper Of The Drifting Moon Chapter 71 Storyline:

Where To Read Reaper Of The Drifting Moon Chapter 71:

Chapter of the Reaper of the Drifting Moon This manhwa was one of the most well-known in Korea. It’s on the Kakawa Page, which has a huge collection of webcomics and books. The kakao page has an easy-to-use design that lets you quickly find your way around as you enjoy Reaper of the Drifting Moon.

Reaper Of The Drifting Moon Chapter 70 Recap:

The Old Man doesn’t ask Pyo Wol why he was late any further. As an alternative, he begs Pyo Wol if he will complete the day’s chores. Pyo Wol affirms his agreement, but also informs the Old Man that he will cease working once the day’s tasks are completed. Once the Old Man hears this, he feels sad and asks if something bad happened to Pyo Wol.

Pyo Wol tells the Old Man that there were no issues at all, which makes the Old Man feel better. The Old Man tells Pyo Wol that he won’t ask any more questions because he knows Pyo Wol must have solid justifications for his choice.

The Old Man also says that Pyo Wol is very skilled and that he has never seen anyone teach cows to do something so easily and with so little pain. The Old Man tells Pyo Wol that he probably has a natural urge to kill.

After saying goodbye to Pyo Wol, he tells him to look for work with him if he needs to. After a long time of killing animals, Pyo Wol realizes that by focusing on the life as well as death acupoints, he can quickly end the life of a living thing.

Pyo Wol does one last test on the cow in front of him to make sure his idea is correct. He backs up a few steps and says sorry to the cow before continuing with the offering. Pyo Wol kills the cow right away by hitting it in a certain spot on the neck.

This clear experiment supports Pyo Wol’s idea. Now we’ll look at the Chengdu Branch Leader of the Hao Clan. She spends her time alone because she doesn’t have anything to do. Because she doesn’t have anything to do, she feels bored. But she stops being bored when Jin Geomwoo, the Iron Blood Martial Artist, comes to her door.

The branch leader opens the door for Geomwoo and lets him in. The branch leader is asked by Geomwoo if she knows who was guilty of what happened in Chengdu the previous year.

Even though the branch leader knows Pyo Wol is responsible, he or she chooses not to tell Geomwoo. She made this choice because she couldn’t say that Pyo Wol made fun of her and got away from her watchful eye.

The person who is responsible tells Geomwoo that the person who caused the problem has already left Chengdu, and there is no proof or hint that can be used to find him.

She also says that the individual in question moves very slowly, like a ghost, which makes it hard to figure out where he is. There is a bag of money on the table, and Geomwoo tells the branch head to locate the suspect in any way possible.

The branch boss was going to look for Pyo Wol anyway, so she can’t say no to someone who offers to pay her to do it. She gladly agrees to making the payment and says she will do everything she can. They believe what she says, and they leave.

Jin Geowoo is the leader of the elite Golden Heaven Society. He is known as one of the greatest martial artists in the world. Geomwoo is a flexible person because he has a lot of different skills and traits.

With his knowledge, skills, and charming nature, he has no trouble capturing people’s attention. However, since he was 15 years old, he has been working hard on a personal goal that no one knows about.

Pyo Wol points his gun at a spy and tells them to look into what’s going on in Chengdu because he thinks someone is planning something. While that was going on, Geomwoo got back to town and decided to have a break before starting to look into things again.

Reaper Of The Drifting Moon Chapter 71 Raw Scan Release Date:

Most of the time, Spoiler as well as Raw Scan come out three to four days before the main release. Chapter 71 of Reaper of the Drifting Moon will come out on January 18, 2024. We think Chapter 71 Spoiler, as well as Raw Scan, will come out on January 15, 2024.

