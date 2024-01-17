Reaper Of The Drifting Moon Chapter 72 Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer Release, And Everything You Need To Know:

Chapter 72 of Reaper of the Drifting Moon will be out soon. We know that Manhwa fans can’t wait for Chapter 72 to come out. Chapter 72 looks like it will be an exciting addition to this already interesting series.

The famous manhwa story Reaper Of The Drifting Moon was written by Kim Seung-ho and drawn by Lee Hyun-min. The story is about a mystery killer named Pyo Wol who is capable of killing anyone with one stab and a martial artist named Geomwoo who is determined to thwart him.

The show is exciting, suspenseful, and mysterious as the two foes play a dangerous game of mouse and cat. The series appears on Kakaopage, an online site for reading webcomics. Every Wednesday, new parts are added.

The most recent chapter, Chapter 72, came out on January 12, 2024, and fans were left hanging as Geomwoo talked to the Chengdu Branch Leader of the Hao Clan, who might know who Pyo Wol is.

Reaper Of The Drifting Moon Chapter 72 Release Date:

Chapter of the Reaper of the Drifting Moon We have good news for people who like manhwa. We know you all can’t wait for the next part. We all want to learn what Chapter 72 brings. Chapter 72 of Reaper of the Drifting Moon will be out on January 25, 2024. After a few days, everyone will know what will happen within Chapter 72.

Reaper Of The Drifting Moon Chapter 72 Storyline:

Fans of Reaper Of The Drifting Moon Chapter are probably pretty excited to find out what will happen in the next chapter. We’re sorry, but we can’t do anything right now. Chapter 71 came out just last week.

Fans will have to wait a little while longer to find out the Reaper Of The Drifting Moon Chapter 72 Stain. Now is the time to properly look over the last chapter and find any leaks about chapter 72. We’ll change the secret on our website as soon as we know everything. Take a look at the summary below until then.

Where To Read Reaper Of The Drifting Moon Chapter 72:

Chapter of the Reaper of the Drifting Moon This manhwa was one of the most well-known in Korea. It’s upon kakao Page, which has a huge collection of webcomics and books. The kakao Page has an easy-to-use design that lets you quickly find your way to enjoy Reaper Of The Drifting Moon Chapter.

Reaper Of The Drifting Moon Chapter 72 Recap:

Since there isn’t a Reaper Of The Drifting Moon Chapter 71 Recap yet, we’re going to give you one for Chapter 70 instead. The Old Man doesn’t ask Pyo Wol why he was late any further. As an alternative, he asks Pyo Wol if he will complete the day’s chores.

Pyo Wol says yes, but he also tells the Old Man that he’s going to stop when the day’s work is done. Once the Old Man hears this, he feels sad and asks if something bad happened to Pyo Wol.

Pyo Wol tells the Old Man that there were no problems, which makes the Old Man feel better. The Old Man tells Pyo Wol that he won’t ask any more questions because he knows Pyo Wol must have solid justifications for his choice.

The Old Man also says that Pyo Wol is very skilled and that he never witnessed anyone teach cows to do something so easily and with so little pain. Pyo Wol is told by the Old Man that he probably has a natural urge to kill.

After saying goodbye to Pyo Wol, he tells him to look for work with him if he needs to. Following a long time of killing animals, Pyo Wol realizes that by focusing on the life as well as death acupoints, he can quickly end the life of a live thing.

Pyo Wol does one last test upon the cow in front of him to make sure his idea is correct. He backs up a few steps and says sorry to the cow prior to continuing with the offering. Pyo Wol kills the cow right away by hitting it in a certain spot on the neck.

Pyo Wol’s idea is supported by this clear experiment. Now we’ll look at the Chengdu Branch Leader of the Hao Clan. She spend her time alone because she doesn’t have anything to do. Because she doesn’t have anything to do, she feels bored.

But she stops being bored when Jin Geomwoo, the Iron Blood Martial Artist, comes to her door. The Branch Leader opens the door for Geomwoo and lets him in. The Branch Leader is asked by Geomwoo if she recognizes who was guilty for what happened in Chengdu the previous year.

Even though the Branch Leader knows Pyo Wol is responsible, he or she chooses not to tell Geomwoo. She made this choice because she can’t say that Pyo Wol made fun of her and got away from her watchful eye.

The person responsible tells Geomwoo that the person who caused the problem has already left Chengdu and there is no proof or hints that can be used to find him.

She also says that the individual in question moves very slowly, like a ghost, which makes it hard to figure out where he is. There is a bag of money upon the table, and Geomwoo tells the branch head to locate the suspect in any way possible.

The branch boss was going to look for Pyo Wol anyway, so she can’t say no to someone who offers to pay her to do it. She gladly agrees to the payment and says she will do everything she can. They believe what she says and leave.

Jin Geowoo is the leader of the elite Golden Heaven Society. He is known as one of the greatest martial artists in the world. Geomwoo is a flexible person because he has a lot of different skills and traits.

With his knowledge, skills, and charming nature, he has no trouble capturing people’s attention. However, since he was 15 years old, he has been working hard on a personal goal that no one knows about.

Pyo Wol points his gun at a spy and tells them to look into what’s going on in Chengdu because he thinks someone is planning something. While that was going on, Geomwoo got back to town and decided to take a break before starting to look into things again.

Reaper Of The Drifting Moon Chapter 71 Trailer Release:

Reaper Of The Drifting Moon Chapter 72 Raw Scan Release Date:

As was already said, the raw scans of Chapter 72 will likely come out on January 22, 2024, which is one day before the public release. These are the source Korean copies of the manhwa that have been put online by different sources.

Most of the time, the raw scans are not very good and are hard to read, so casual readers shouldn’t use them. But certain fans might want to read the rough scans to see what the chapter looks like before it comes out. You will be able to find the raw scans of Chapter 72 on Korean websites like Naver and Daum.

But these services may charge a fee or require a membership to see the raw scans. Also, these websites are written within Korean, so you may require a translation to read what they say.