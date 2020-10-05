Reba McEntire to Return as CMA Awards Co-Host, Joined by Darius Rucker

Reba McEntire will repeat her co-hosting duties from final yr’s Nation Music Affiliation Awards when the present returns to ABC Nov. 11, whereas Darius Rucker (of solo and Hootie & the Blowfish fame) has signed on as a bunch for the primary time.

The announcement of the hosts — revealed on the community’s “Good Morning America” Monday morning — solves the longstanding riddle of who would fill these roles this yr, as all the main nation music awards exhibits have been enjoying musical chairs just lately. McEntire can be presiding over the CMA Awards for the fifth time in 2020. However traditionally she’s been much more related to the Academy of Nation Music Awards, a telecast that takes place (in non-pandemic years) within the spring. That present, she’s hosted 16 instances. In 2019, McEntire confounded all expectations by co-hosting each the ACMs and the CMAs, an indication of simply how comfy producers are placing her on the helm for 3 hours.

Prior to returning to the CMAs final yr, McEntire’s earlier three-year internet hosting stint was in 1990-92 (she did it solo in ’91 and was joined by Randy Travis and Vince Gill within the bookending years).

“We’re past thrilled to welcome Reba and Darius as this yr’s CMA Awards hosts,” stated Sarah Trahern, the CMA’s CEO, in a press release. “Their playful chemistry and real heat are precisely what we all know our viewers need to see this yr. We glance ahead to bringing followers an evening of celebration, stay performances and a tv expertise in contrast to another. We can not wait to share extra particulars about our present within the coming weeks.”

Among the many particulars that did slip into Monday’s announcement is that the November telecast will happen from Music Metropolis Middle, Nashville’s sprawling seven-year-old conference heart. The CMAs have lengthy taken place throughout the road on the Bridgestone Area in entrance of a ticketed stay viewers, one thing that was clearly not within the playing cards for 2020. It’s probably that Music Metropolis Middle will provide the possibility to arrange a number of phases all through the advanced — a extra concentrated model, maybe, of the ACMs just lately utilizing three phases in numerous elements of Nashville for his or her September telecast.

The latest switch-ups in CMA internet hosting observe an extended interval by which Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley have been the longest-standing hosts of any main awards present, holding down these duties for 11 years from 2008 by means of 2018. Final yr, Paisley departed and Underwood stayed on, joined by McEntire and Dolly Parton as emblems of an unofficial year-of-the-woman telecast. In December, Underwood introduced that she was ending her 12-year run internet hosting the present. It was unclear whether or not McEntire’s loyalties have been extra with the CMAs or ACMs after internet hosting each in 2019, however when Keith City was introduced as a first-time ACMs host this yr, it turned extra evident that the much-venerated McEntire was most likely headed to the opposite present.

“I’m thrilled to be again internet hosting the CMA Awards and much more thrilled that I get to share the stage with Darius Rucker,” McEntire stated. Mentioned Rucker, “To be invited to host this yr’s awards alongside Reba — are you kidding me?! — it’s an absolute honor. Regardless that this yr will look slightly completely different than regular, I do know that we’re all anticipating an evening of musical celebration, and this yr’s present undoubtedly received’t disappoint.”

Government producer Robert Deaton and author David Wild are returning names who’ve each been with the CMAs for the reason that early 2000s. A newcomer is director Alan Carter, who spent a lot of the final decade helming a whole lot of episodes of “The Voice,” though he’s no stranger to nation, having directed “The CMT Music Awards” by means of the higher a part of the 2000s.

Final yr, McEntire offered one of many CMAs’ highlights by blasting by means of a model of “Fancy” that included a number of stay costume-change reveals — a efficiency she’d be hard-pressed to high in buzzworthiness this yr, though a whole lot of viewers can be glad with a straight rerun.

No performers have but been introduced for the CMAs, however nominations have been unveiled Sept. 1. Miranda Lambert leads the nominees with seven this yr, adopted by Luke Combs with six and Maren Morris with 5. Underwood could also be lacking as host however she received’t be as a nominee: she’s up in opposition to Lambert, amongst others, for the highest entertainer of the yr prize. Last voting is open now and closes Oct. 27.