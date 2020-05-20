Rebecca Campbell Continues Whirlwind Tour Through Disney Ranks – Variety

To outsiders, Disneyland Resort president Rebecca Campbell was a shock option to succeed Kevin Mayer as chairman of Disney Direct-to-Shopper & Worldwide.

To Disney insiders, the timing of the shake-up in Mayer’s division was sudden when the information hit after the inventory market closed Could 18. However the number of Campbell for the high-profile job overseeing Disney’s international streaming efforts and all worldwide operations was hardly a shock: The manager has quietly been on the transfer at Disney for a while.

“She’s tenacious and he or she’s an important govt,” says Anne Sweeney, former president of Disney/ABC Tv Group, who labored carefully with Campbell for years. “She’s a robust and considerate supervisor who actually is aware of her [executive team] and their strengths and weaknesses.”

Mayer’s transfer to go away Disney and develop into CEO of buzzy social media platform TikTok would have been a pure alternative to restructure the administration of Disney’s streaming portfolio underneath the Media Networks wing led by co-chairs Peter Rice (additionally chairman of Walt Disney Tv) and Jimmy Pitaro (additionally president of ESPN).

The Direct-to-Shopper & Worldwide unit was established in Could 2018 as Disney was gearing as much as launch Disney Plus and getting ready for the combination of 21st Century Fox. However CEO Bob Chapek’s transfer to advertise Campbell affirms the prevailing construction regardless of some questions concerning the effectiveness of separating streaming distribution from the content material manufacturing group.

Not like Mayer, who got here out of the enterprise growth aspect, Campbell has operational expertise. She ran the ABC Owned Tv Stations Group from 2010 to 2017. Over the previous three years, Campbell has had a whirlwind tour of Disney operations. In 2017 she was dispatched to London to function president of Disney’s Europe, Center East and Africa enterprise. Final September, she shifted gears to develop into president of Disneyland Resort, overseeing Disneyland and California Journey underneath then-Disney parks chief Chapek, who was promoted to succeed Bob Iger as Walt Disney Co. CEO in February. (Disney declined to make Campbell accessible for an interview.)

That sort of motion for an govt is a transparent signal of somebody being groomed for a bigger function. And immediately, there’s hardly a extra essential job inside the huge Disney empire than steering the expansion of Disney Plus, ESPN Plus, Hulu and India’s Hotstar.

“She’s certainly one of [Chapek’s] lieutenants,” says Morningstar senior fairness analyst Neil Macker. “I feel it’s a constructive they might get any individual like her to run issues.”

Relating to Mayer’s exit, “from the Disney perspective, it’s a lack of a proficient govt — there’s no means round it,” Macker says. He provides that Disney administration couldn’t have been shocked he left following Chapek’s promotion, on condition that he was handed over for the CEO job, however that his exit was probably a bit faster than anticipated.

Campbell, nevertheless, has been readied for a bigger company function. She was carefully concerned within the planning for the Disney Plus rollout in Europe and different abroad territories.

Within the close to time period, Campbell is unlikely to make any important modifications to DTCI’s highway map or technique, analysts say. Through the second half of 2020, Disney Plus is scheduled to proceed rolling out by way of Western Europe, Japan and Latin America. “For now, her job is to maintain the practice working,” Macker says. “With the power of Disney Plus, it’s going to be on [Campbell] to proceed the ahead momentum.” He predicts that Campbell and different Disney prime brass could reassess the construction of the enterprise towards the top of 2021.

Campbell’s roots in native broadcasting run deep. She acquired her begin working in programming and manufacturing at TV stations in Pennsylvania: WFMZ-TV in Allentown and WGAL-TV in Lancaster. She joined Disney in 1997 as VP of programming for ABC’s Philadelphia O&O, WPVI-TV.

Scott Koondel, former chief company content material licensing officer for CBS Corp., recollects being impressed by Campbell when he made syndication gross sales pitches to her in her WGAL-TV days. “She is a good chief — individuals like working together with her,” Koondel says. And after so a few years within the Disney fold, “she actually understands the Disney client.”

Campbell rose to develop into president and basic supervisor of WPVI in 2003. 4 years later, she was elevated to steer ABC’s New York flagship, WABC-TV. Sweeney recollects that certainly one of Campbell’s first strikes after taking the reins of WABC was to tear down the wall that for many years separated the station’s operations from the remainder of Disney-ABC’s New York Metropolis headquarters in Lincoln Sq. — actually.

“I’ll at all times keep in mind her as the lady with the sledgehammer who made that daring choice,” Sweeney says.