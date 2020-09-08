‘Rebecca’ Movie With Armie Hammer and Lily James Drops Trailer

Armie Hammer brings Lily James to Manderley within the first trailer for “Rebecca,” a contemporary tackle Daphne du Maurier’s traditional gothic thriller novel.

The Netflix movie, directed by Ben Wheatley, follows a newly married lady (James) as she arrives on the English property of her rich husband Maxim de Winter (Hammer). What begins as a whirlwind romance goes awry after she is haunted by the ghost of his useless first spouse, Rebecca, whose legacy is saved alive by the sinister housekeeper Mrs. Danvers (Kristin Scott Thomas).

“She was the love of his life,” Mrs. Danvers tells the second Mrs. de Winter within the trailer. “I’m wondering what she would consider you — taking her husband, utilizing her title.”

Although the movie covers a number of genres, Wheatley described “Rebecca” as a love story, first and foremost.

“The thought of du Maurier smuggling a ghost story and a thriller and a betrayal inside a romance story, like a Russian doll, was actually good,” the director not too long ago instructed Empire. “That genre-jumping factor is one thing I’ve had in my very own work, and the connection made sense.”

“Rebecca” has been tailored quite a few instances for the stage and display, most notably in Alfred Hitchcock’s 1940 Oscar profitable movie. That movie, starring Laurence Olivier and Joan Fontaine, was a important and business hit. It scored 11 Academy Award nominations in complete, probably the most of any contender that yr.

The upcoming film was written by Jane Goldman, Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse. The forged additionally contains Tom Goodman-Hill, Keeley Hawes, Sam Riley, and Ann Dowd.

Wheatley’s credit embody the psychological horror movie “Kill Record,” dystopian thriller “Excessive Rise” and motion comedy “Free Hearth.” Goldman is finest identified for writing the screenplays of “Stardust,” “Kingsman: The Secret Service” and the follow-up “Kingsman: The Golden Circle,” together with “Kick-Ass” and “X-Males: First Class.”

“Rebecca” is slated to launch on Netflix on Oct. 21.