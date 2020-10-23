‘Rebecca’ Stars Armie Hammer and Lily James Talk New Netflix Film

Regardless of being primarily based on the identical novel, Netflix’s newest thriller “Rebecca” isn’t a remake of Alfred Hitchcock’s Oscar-award successful movie from 1940.

Hitchcock’s “Rebecca” is the legendary director’s solely movie to ever win the Oscar for finest image. Primarily based on Daphne du Maurier’s 1938 novel of the identical title, his movie starred Laurence Olivier as Maxim de Winter, a rich Brit who brings again a brand new younger bride, performed by Joan Fontaine, to his Manderley property, the place he lived together with his late spouse Rebecca.

Eighty years later, Netflix’s “Rebecca” is directed by Ben Wheatley and stars Armie Hammer as Maxim and Lily James as his bride. The actors on this newest adaptation insist they aren’t apprehensive about comparisons to Hitchcock’s basic.

“Ben Wheatley was at all times very clear that we have been adapting the guide versus Hitchcock’s film, so we type of simply tried to disregard that,” James instructed Selection. “We type of pushed that proper to the again of our minds.”

Hammer admitted he hasn’t seen Hitchcock’s movie nor had he learn the guide previous to signing on to the brand new film. “I type of went into it with a clear slate however then after I obtained employed, I learn the guide. Ben Wheatley stated, ‘Simply don’t need the film. I don’t need you to do what Laurence Olivier did. We’re doing out personal adaptation. It’s going to be totally different. It’s going to be modernized,’” Hammer stated.

Kristin Scott Thomas, who performs head housekeeper Mrs. Danvers, thinks Hitchcock most likely confronted comparable scrutiny when he determined to adapt the novel. “I think about when he made his movie, they have been most likely saying the identical factor, ‘How may you make a movie of this novel?’” she stated. “There have been many variations since then of the novel, so I don’t actually give it some thought that a lot. Sure, it’s a stunning movie and I love it very a lot and I’ve seen it many instances, however I believe ours is only a totally different take. It’s a distinct method.”

Hammer wasn’t apprehensive about offending Hitchcock and his solid’s legacy. He cracked, “They’re useless anyway. They received’t care.”

“Rebecca” is offered now on Netflix.