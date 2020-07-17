Rebel Congress MLAs reach hotel, Rajasthan Police, Haryana Police stopped at gate; Entry received after a long time

Gurgaon: On Friday evening, the Haryana Police barred a team of Rajasthan Police from entering a hotel in Gurgaon where some disgruntled Congress MLAs are said to be staying. Such information came out in the news. However, after waiting outside for a long time, the Haryana Police allowed the Rajasthan Police to visit this hotel in Manesar. Also Read – Hearing on Rajasthan case adjourned for Monday: Pilot, disgruntled MLAs got four days relief

According to reports, the Rajasthan Police had sent a team of Special Working Group (SOG) to BJP-ruled Haryana to collect voice samples of some disgruntled Congress MLAs in the state.

The Rajasthan Police has filed an FIR in connection with two audio clips in which some people can be heard allegedly talking on the conspiracy to topple the Congress-led government in the state.