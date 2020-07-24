Rebel MLAs accuse CM, said – Head of state did not do one thing in one and a half years and now making wrong allegations

Jaipur: Amid the political tug of Rajasthan, some MLAs of Congress rebel leader Sachin Pilot camp on Saturday denied the allegations that they are being held hostage in a hotel in Haryana. According to these MLAs, they voluntarily accompany the pilot. Also Read – The opposition of Kalraj Mishra has been respected in Delhi as well, he will not come under pressure: Gehlot

Angered by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, three such MLAs who accompanied Pilot released videos of their statements. Chief Minister Gehlot had told reporters in the morning pointing to the MLAs of Pilot camp, "Some of our comrades who have been held hostage inside Haryana, are held hostage under the supervision of the entire BJP." Maybe they want to get out of there, maybe they put a bouncer in there, the police have put it. "

#WATCH: "Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot said we are held hostage by BJP, I want to clarify that it is not so… we are here at our own will as despite our efforts he did not listen to any of our demands related to work in our constituencies, "says MLA Suresh Modi from Sachin Pilot camp pic.twitter.com/Y1ZU2elw5U – ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2020

To this, MLA Suresh Modi said in his video, “I want to make it clear that neither we have been held hostage, neither we have bouncers sitting, neither we are sick nor we are shedding tears.” Nor are we yearning to come there. “He said,” We are here voluntarily. “

#WATCH: MLA Murari Lal Meena, who supports Sachin Pilot, says, “We are staying in Delhi. CM Ashok Gehlot said we are held hostage by BJP, it’s untrue as we were never in touch with them. On the contrary, our families are scared due to use of SOG by CM. ” #RajasthanPoliticalCrisis pic.twitter.com/r3EqnKMYJp – ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2020

Another MLA Ved Prakash Solanki says in the video, “Some people are sitting in Jaipur, alleging that we are holding all the MLAs hostage.” I want to say that we have come voluntarily. In this, no particular party has taken anyone hostage, we have come voluntarily and are staying voluntarily. “In the video of these MLAs, some other MLAs are also seen sitting. However, it is not clear yet when and where this video has been made.