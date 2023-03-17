Rebelde Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything We Know Far

The Mexican adolescent rom-com Rebelde is a follow-up to the 2004 Mexican telenovela Rebelde, which was modeled on the 2002 Argentine telenovela Rebelde Way. However, the Mexican version had a fresh beginning, thus they aren’t truly connected in any way. The show debuted on Netflix on January 5, 2022. The show centers on a group of kids from a famous school who are talented in singing and dancing but not so much in academics; their aspirations are dashed when a notorious gang stands in their way.

After viewing season 1, the public and reviewers had differing opinions on the show, with 2.6K people rating it 6.2 out of 10. The first series was preferred by the audience, according to their comments on the show, and this one is a far cry from it. With the second season of Rebelde, which was uploaded on Netflix on July 27, 2022, fans eagerly anticipate season 3. Read the article from the start to learn more about Rebelde season 3, including the anticipated release dates and other information.

Is Rebelde renewed for Season 3?

The second season’s last episode of the show debuted. As several major streaming services are attempting to establish the series as a franchise, many fans entirely binge-watched it in only a few hours after its debut, prompting the issue of whether there would be another season in their thoughts. Also, a lot of series are developed with brand-new ideas for the digital streaming service, with two or more seasons having given the network’s approval.

It is realistic for viewers to anticipate whether or not this series will continue given the increased demand from consumers who have enjoyed the material offered across genres by several recently formed streaming platforms with affordable subscription choices. Regrettably, Rebelde Season 3 cannot make the same claim since the future of the series is neither here nor there.

If not, maybe the positive reviews and the large audience will be sufficient to guarantee a season 3 for people who want to see how the sequel turns out. So, until the network verifies and accepts this information, fans should refrain. Before deciding to continue the series for further seasons, Netflix may assess its popularity and performance.

The cast of Rebelde Season 3

If “Rebelde” season 3 does happen, we may anticipate that certain characters will unavoidably come back. They consist of:

Azul Guaita Bracamontes as Jana Cohen

Andrea Chaparro as María José Sevilla AKA MJ

Franco Masini as Luka Colucci

Sergio Mayer Mori as Estebán Torres/Colucci

Jeronimo Cantillo as Guillermo “Dixon” Álvarez

Lizeth Selene as Andrea “Andi” Agosti

Joel Isaac Figueroa as Okane

Giovanna Grigio as Emília Alo

Estefanía Villarreal as Celina Ferrer

Leonardo de Lozanne as Marcelo Colucci

Karla Sofia Gazcón as Lourdes

Rebelde Season 3 Plot: What can it be About?

To end Season 2, Estebán wins the song competition. After winning, he comes to the conclusion that Bauman is a murderer. He declines to perform at the Trend-Z Awards and attempts to protect Okane from Bauman, but unintentionally kills the producer in the process.

Luka fully recovers from his near-death experience and joins Okane. Marcelo uses his influence to have Estebán freed from police custody, which results in Okane being jailed. The diplomas for Sebastián and his classmates are presented. Dixon is saved from having to leave EWS by Bauman’s dying and ends up with MJ. Jana and Esteban also get back together.

What transpires after Okane is imprisoned for the murder of Bauman may be covered in the third season. Marcelo may propose the theory that Okane accidentally murdered Bauman while battling himself to save his son Esteban’s life. Bauman’s demise might prompt Celina to resurrect The Battle of the Bands and Without Name to reunite. Esteban and Jana could make up again. If Okane is given the all-ahead to leave police custody, he and Luka may go on with their intended cross-country journey. She could find a way to stay in Mexico and Emlia and Andi might reunite.

Recap of Season 1 of Rebelde

In season 1, several affluent children enlist at the famous institution to pursue their goals of becoming singers, but other pupils from the middle class also enroll there. These two distinct class groups establish their own group to take part in the music competition, and the middle-class kids find it difficult to fit in with these top pupils. When everyone was still getting used to their new surroundings and establishing friends, a hidden organization known as Lodge began threatening the kids as soon as a fire mishap occurred at their school, which was attended by first-year students.

Later in the series, as the students get to know one another more, we are able to observe their friendships and love connections grow. The students support each other as they work towards reaching their objectives, and the series is full of fantastic music and excellent performances. All of the characters in the series are very charismatic and talented, yet it takes more effort than you would think for them to achieve their common goal. The theme of this series is moving beyond your comfort zone in order to achieve your goals, as some characters go through tragedy while others develop their abilities.

What happened at the end of season 2 of Rebelde?

Rebelde will definitely go out with a bang. Nevertheless, season 2 did not let down. All of Gus’ sinister secrets were disclosed in Rebelde’s conclusion, and he was killed in an accident. Oscar and Esteban are the only two who can stop Gus. Oscar was first hesitant to assist in the removal of Gus, but as soon as he realized that Gus was responsible for pushing Lukas from the roof, Oscar became enraged. But, Seba’s treachery eventually prevented them from killing Gus as planned.

Gus has always liked Esteban and has worked to turn him into a rapacious musician. Esteban abruptly changed his mind and made Gus’s nefarious schemes and deeds known to everyone.

Release Date and Time Slot for Rebelde Season 3

The potential launch date hasn’t been announced since the network hasn’t officially confirmed the series. Yet if we were to make a guess as to when Rebelde Season 3 may air, it could be anytime in the middle of 2023, much like the first two seasons.

How many episodes will there be in Season 3 of Rebelde?

Rebelde Season 3 has yet to have an official release date, and it is still unknown how many episodes will be included. Yet, based on previous seasons, we may anticipate a comparable episode count of about eight. While the narrative of the third season has not yet been released, fans can expect more excitement and drama from their favorite characters.

Rebelde Season 3 Trailer

The third season of “Rebelde” has no trailer as of yet.

Where can I watch Rebelde Season 3?

Netflix has the first two seasons of Rebelde available for viewing, and whenever the show is picked up for a third season, it will be available there as well.

Is Rebelde Worth watching?

You will undoubtedly appreciate Rebelde if you liked Elite. The underlying premise of the two programs is the same: affluent and entitled high school students behaving like grownups. Rebelde, on the other hand, is jam-packed with mystery, suspense, and drama. The series also has some incredible music.