Rebelde Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Elite Way School that the lives of its pupils are central to the Mexican adolescent drama “Rebelde,” a standalone sequel to the opera “Rebelde” from 2004.

As this Spanish-language series progresses, the members of the musical band Without Name run into a number of problems as they try to establish them as one of the fresh voices in the current music scene.

The students’ relationships are a major focus of the programme, which premiered on January 5, 2022.

The programme got positive reviews from both reviewers and audiences upon its debut, winning acclaim for its compelling storylines, teen-targeted drama, and the acting abilities of its main characters.

Given that the second season of the series ends with a number of shocking and unresolved incidents, viewers must be interested to discover more about the third season’s potential. However, the following is what we do know:

Rebelde Season 3 Release Date

The first episode of the programme “Rebelde” aired on January 5, 2022. A second season of the programme was ordered only a few days in the first one, and it premiered on July 27, 2022.

Each of the two seasons had eight episodes, with each episode lasting between 34 and 47 minutes.

Regarding a prospective third year of the programme, no official announcement has yet been made.

However, Marcelo Colucci’s actor, Leonardo De Rosanne, told GQ Mexico in January 2022 that Season 3 had been approved and that filming had started in the summer of that year.

If the third season of the programme has truly been authorised, and a declaration is shortly to come, we may anticipate the latter. And the third season may air in the following quarter of 2023 if the renewal occurs shortly.

Rebelde Season 3 Cast

If “Rebelde” season 3 does happen, we may anticipate that certain characters will unavoidably come back. They consist of:

Azul Guaita Bracamontes as Jana Cohen,

Andrea Chaparro as María José Sevilla AKA MJ,

Franco Masini as Luka Colucci,

Sergio Mayer Mori as Estebán Torres/Colucci,

Jeronimo Cantillo as Guillermo “Dixon” Álvarez,

Lizeth Selene as Andrea “Andi” Agosti,

Joel Isaac Figueroa as Okane,

Giovanna Grigio as Emília Alo,

Estefanía Villarreal as Celina Ferrer,

Leonardo de Lozanne as Marcelo Colucci,

Karla Sofia Gazcón as Lourdes

Due to Gus Baumann’s death in the second-season finale, Flavio Medina may only appear in third-season flashback sequences.

Sebastian Langarica’s character Alejandro Puente is graduating from EWS, so it’s unclear whether he’ll be making a comeback.

Rebelde Season 3 Trailer

Rebelde Season 3 Plot

At the conclusion of “Rebelde” season 2, Estebán was shown to have won the music contest. He declines to perform at the Trend-Z Awards because he believes Bauman is a murderer; yet, he manages to stop the company that produces it from hurting the winner, accidentally leading to the producer’s death.

After Luka recovers of his near-death experience, Okane is arrested, and Marcelo releases Estebán from police custody. Meanwhile, Okane is with Luka.

Sebastian is graduating along with his classmates. Dixon declares that despite Baumann’s passing, he is not required to quit EWS and begins dating MJ. Additionally, Esteban and Jana have reconciled.

The conclusion of Okane’s arrest for the murder of Baumann may lead to a possible third season.

Marcelo would suggest that Okane mistakenly murder Bauman in order to save Estebán’s life.

After Bauman’s passing, Celina may revive The Battle in the Bands and Without Name might get back together.

Okane and Ruka may proceed with their planned cross-country trip after he is let go by the authorities.

Esteban and Jana could be able to reconcile, and although Andy and Emilia might reconcile, Emilia might be able to find a means to remain in Mexico.

Due to the fact that the second season of Rebelde was not quite complete when it was published in July, streaming services and the show’s creators need a bit of time to decide whether to continue the series for a third season.

But don’t worry, whenever we receive new information in this regard, we’ll update this section.

at season 1, several wealthy children enlist at the exclusive school to follow their dreams of becoming singers, and other pupils from the middle class also enrol there.

The pupils from the middle classes find it challenging to integrate with these exceptional students. In order to compete in the music competition, these two distinct class groups establish their own group.

When the school was caught in a fire accident, a covert organisation known as Lodge immediately began sending threats to the pupils while everyone else was still settling in and making friends.

Later in the series, as the students get to know each other more, we gets to see their social and love connections grow.

The kids support one another as they work towards reaching their objectives, and the series is full of amazing music and brilliant performances.

The kids in the series are all very charismatic and talented, yet it takes more effort than it may appear for them to achieve their common goal.

The theme of this series is moving beyond of what is normal in order to achieve your goals, as some characters go through tragedy while others develop their abilities.