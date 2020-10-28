‘Rebellion’ in Maharashtra BJP, in the shelter of another veteran leader Sharad Pawar after Khadse?

Pankaja Munde Praises Sharad Pawar: Everything is not going well in Maharashtra BJP. Recently, after the state BJP veteran Eknath Khadse joined the NCP, the rumor of another big leader has intensified. Khadse publicly announced the decision to leave the party after criticizing the functioning of former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Khadse is a stalwart of the state and has also been the leader of opposition in the assembly. Pankaja Munde, the daughter of veteran BJP leader Gopinath Munde after Khadse, is also seen walking the path of ‘rebellion’. Also Read – In order to neutralize the Agriculture Act of the Center, the Government of Chhattisgarh passed the Agricultural Produce Market Amendment Bill 2020

Anyway, the differences between Fadnavis and Pankaja are not new. Pankaja Munde was a minister during Fadnavis’s previous tenure, but she has also publicly criticized the Chief Minister several times. Also Read – Mehbooba Mufti and Farooq Abdullah have no right to live in India: Union Minister

Pankaja Munde himself has indicated that everything is not going well within the BJP. In fact, Pankaja Munde, the BJP’s national secretary and former minister in Maharashtra government, has praised the work of Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar during the time of Kovid-19 crisis. Pawar recently visited the rain and flood affected areas of the state and reviewed the damage. Munde said in a tweet- “Very good. Surprisingly, your busyness has not reduced even during the Corona crisis. ” Also Read – ‘Item dispute’: ECI seeks reply to notice of MP Minister Imarti Devi in ​​48 hours

He said, “My father taught me to rise above party politics and respect the working people.” Pankaja is the daughter of late BJP leader Gopinath Munde. Media reports have also claimed that Pankaja is not satisfied with the way Devendra Fadnavis is doing. She feels isolated in the party.

It is being said that the way Pankaja Munde has openly praised NCP surveyor Sharad Pawar, it cannot be denied that he will join NCP in the coming days.