Rebellion returns again: Sachin Pilot came forward, told his reason for displeasure with Congress, said- there was some objection, now …

new Delhi: The political crisis that has been going on in Rajasthan for the last one month has ended. After meeting Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, the deadlock from Sachin Pilot has ended. The MLA of Sachin camp has returned from Gurgaon to Jaipur. At the same time, Sachin Pilot himself has appeared in front of the media today for the first time after the rebellion. During this, Sachin Pilot has said many things about the party and its displeasure.

Sachin Pilot said that a lot has been seen and heard in the meantime. We are all partners in the Congress government. Whatever people say, but we came out victorious. We had objections to many points. I have put my point in front of the high command. Sachin Pilot thanked Priyanka Gandhi and said that he has listened to me with patience, thanking him for this.

Party gives us post & can also take it back. Remained no desire for any post but I wanted our self-respect to remain intact. Participated contributed to the party for 18-20 years now. Sometimes always attempted to ensure the participation of people who worked hard to form the govt: Sachin Pilot

On the question of going to the post of deputy CM and state president, he said that even if the party gives the post, it can take it. I have no desire for the post. We are in government. We had won. Therefore, the promises made to the people of Rajasthan will have to be fulfilled. Sachin Pilot said that he heard some things which surprised him. Dignity should always be maintained I have supported the party for 18-20 years.