Receive 2022 accompanied on Switch: Nintendo drops these multiplayer games to celebrate the new year

The new promotion leaves us with several titles on offer such as 1, 2, Switch or Mario Golf.

This year has left us Nintendo Switch as the protagonist. Faced with the difficulties of getting a new generation console, the Gran N hybrid has continued to sell at a good pace and getting good games, with outstanding releases spread throughout 2021 and a good handful of indies that are always very much enjoyed by the portable component of the machine.

On these dates, users usually take the opportunity to make some purchases, and the sale of games skyrockets. Therefore, as it is also played a lot with the family, Nintendo has launched new multiplayer game deals. Through the eShop, we can access a promotion that celebrates the new year with a very specific selection of titles discounted up to 50%.

The list of chosen games is varied, with proper names such as 1, 2, Switch or Mario Golf: Super Rush among them, proposals very aimed at playing at home with the company of family or friends, always with responsibility. Next, we highlight the ten games that Nintendo has placed as protagonists of the New Year’s Eve promotion.

Mario Golf Super Rush a 47,99 euros

1-2-Switch a 34,99 euros

Team Sonic Racing a 19,99 euros

Yoshi’s Crafted World a 39,99 euros

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes a 19,99 euros

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania a 29,99 euros

Tetris Effect Connected a 26,79 euros

Divinity Original Sin 2 a 34,99 euros

Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime a 7,49 euros

Street Fighter 30 Anniversary Collection a 14,99 euros

Notably, at the hardware level, Nintendo has had an even better year with the Switch. The hybrid has been the most outstanding console of 2021 and everything indicates that in 2022 it will not slow down, although its competitors increase it. In fact, the latest estimates slide that Switch would have already surpassed 100 million distributed machines, adding more than a million new units during the last week.

