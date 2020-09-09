‘Recent Prince of Bel-Air’ Drama Series Reboot Ordered at Peacock

Peacock has picked up two seasons of the deliberate drama sequence reboot of the traditional sitcom “Recent Prince of Bel-Air.”

Will Smith made the announcement Tuesday on YouTube, which might be considered beneath. The sequence, titled “Bel-Air,” will probably be based mostly on Morgan Cooper’s viral video that reimagined the NBC comedy sequence as a drama. The trailer, which Cooper posted on-line final 12 months, has racked up over 5 million views on YouTube alone.

Cooper is hooked up to co-write and direct the mission and also will function a co-executive producer. Chris Collins will function showrunner and government producer along with co-writing the script with Cooper. Smith will government produce by way of Westbrook Studios together with Quincy Jones, Benny Medina, and authentic sequence creators Andy and Susan Borowitz. Miguel Melendez and Westbrook Studios’ Terence Carter can even government produce. Westbrook Studios and Common Tv will produce. UTV was the studio behind the unique present as effectively.

Set in modern-day America, “Bel-Air” is a serialized one-hour dramatic reimagining of the 90’s sitcom that leans into the unique premise: Will’s sophisticated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. The sequence was first introduced as being in improvement final month.

This isn’t the primary traditional property that Peacock has supplied a brand new twist on for followers. The streamer is presently creating a reboot of “Battlestar Galactica” and “Queer as Folks,” whereas a sequel sequence to “Saved by the Bell” can be set at the streamer. As well as, Selection solely reported {that a} reboot of “Clueless” instructed from Dionne’s perspective is within the works at Peacock.

Information of the sequence order comes simply over per week after it was introduced that HBO Max is about to air an unscripted “Recent Prince of Bel-Air” reunion particular. That particular will characteristic Smith and sequence regulars Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, Daphne Maxwell Reid, and Alfonso Ribeiro, as will DJ Jazzy Jeff. It’s set to tape on Sept. 10 and is slated to debut on HBO Max round Thanksgiving. HBO Max is the unique streaming house of the whole run of the unique present.