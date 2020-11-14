‘Recent Prince of Bel-Air Reunion’ Premiere Date Set, Trailer Released

“The Recent Prince of Bel-Air Reunion” will premiere subsequent week on HBO Max, Will Smith instructed followers Friday, additionally asserting the discharge of the trailer for the particular, which brings the Banks household again collectively 30 years after the sitcom’s debut.

The reunion particular will debut Thursday, Nov. 19, on WarnerMedia’s HBO Max, the unique U.S. subscription VOD dwelling of the six seasons of the unique ’90s sequence, accessible on the platform when it launched in Might. (Watch the trailer for the particular under or at this hyperlink.)

“These are the individuals who made me the person I’m in the present day,” Smith wrote in an Instagram publish Friday revealing the premiere date and trailer. “And I couldn’t let this present day go by with out marking the event.”

Individually, NBCUniversal’s Peacock additionally has made a nostalgia play for the West Philadelphia-to-Bel Air franchise: Two months in the past, Smith introduced Peacock picked up two seasons of drama sequence “Bel-Air.” The present is predicated on filmmaker Morgan Cooper’s viral video posted on-line final 12 months that brilliantly reimagines the traditional NBC sitcom as a drama.

Within the unscripted particular, Smith is joined by sequence regulars Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, Daphne Maxwell Reid and Alfonso Ribeiro — in addition to recurring co-star DJ Jazzy Jeff — for an on-set household reunion within the Banks’ dwelling for a glance again on the groundbreaking present.

Taped on Sept. 10, the thirtieth anniversary of the unique sequence premiere date, Smith additionally sat down with Janet Hubert, who originated the function of Aunt Viv, for the primary time in 27 years for an emotional reunion and a candid dialog.

As beforehand introduced, the particular will take a look at the cultural impression the sequence has had since its debut 30 years in the past. The particular is produced by Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Westbrook Media.

Marcus Raboy (“Snort Support,” “Whitney Cummings: Can I Contact It?”) directs the particular, which is govt produced by Rikki Hughes, who additionally serves as showrunner, in addition to Miguel Melendez, Lukas Kaiser, James Lassiter, and Brad Haugen for Westbrook Media. Raphael Saadiq serves as govt music producer.

Watch the trailer for the “Recent Prince of Bel-Air Reunion”: